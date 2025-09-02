New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state.

In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025.

Freehold, Paramus and Hackensack are among the newest locations, a spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

In 1973, the first modern Lidl location opened in Germany.

In 2015, a U.S. headquarters opened in Virginia.

There are now more than 180 Lidl stores across the East Coast, including at least 26 in New Jersey.

Across the state, Lidl has expanded into the South, Central and North regions, as seen in the store locations below.

So what makes Lidl different from other grocery stores?

“Around 80% of our products are private label," according to the Lidl website. All products undergo "rigorous taste, quality and sensory testing.”

Those private label, "store brand" products are born from "meticulous sourcing,” says Lidl, which points to partnerships with local and regional farms and suppliers.

There is fresh produce, meat and dairy products, so a shopper could get a full week's groceries in one trip.

The layout does not feel that different, itself, when shopping in a Lidl store.

What does appear different from more conventional grocery stores in New Jersey are the displays.

“Instead of restocking shelves item by item, products are stored in the boxes they arrive in to save time.”

Every Monday, there are new “surprises” in the middle aisles of Lidl stores — such "swing" items can be anything from comfy sweatpants to cast iron cookware.

In late summer in the Hazlet store, it was back-to-school supplies.

Imported specialties are always stocked in Lidl stores, from Greek pastries to "real" Spanish olives.

The efficient shelving is part of Lidl's approach to keeping overhead to a minimum and eliminating unnecessary costs.

The entire chain has a "bring your own bag” policy, regardless of New Jersey state law — as the cost of offering customer bags is not built into Lidl product prices.

These are the 26 Lidl stores open in NJ

▪️ 400 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

▪️ 2973 Route 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730

▪️ 2770 Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723

▪️ 58 Broadway, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407

▪️ 91 Trotters Way, Freehold, NJ 07728

▪️ 191 E Hanover Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

▪️ 414 Main Street, Belleville, NJ 07109

▪️ 136 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724

▪️ 779 Delsea Dr., Glassboro, NJ 08028

▪️ 1107 W Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360

▪️ 601 Route 130 South, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077

▪️ 3121 Fire Rd., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

▪️ 514 Route 9, Lacey, NJ 08734

▪️ 2497 Brunswick Ave, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

▪️ 789 St. George Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

▪️ 10 South Ave., Garwood, NJ 07027

▪️ 500 Milltown Road, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

▪️ 2375 Route 22, Union, NJ 07083

▪️ 599 W Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039

▪️ 651 Route 17, Paramus, NJ 07652-3110

▪️ 80 River St., Hackensack, NJ 07601

▪️ 199 Kinderkamack Rd., Park Ridge, NJ 07656

▪️ 20 Goldsborough Dr., Bayonne, NJ 07002

▪️ 80 New Bridge Rd., Bergenfield, NJ 07621

▪️ 63 Wanaque Ave., Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442

▪️ 4100 Park Ave., Weehawken, NJ 07086

