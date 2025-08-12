For New Jersey residents looking to save some cash on groceries, it is a good time to explore some newer stores that have opened in the Garden State.

Food prices have risen 3% in the past 12 months, according to the Consumer Price Index, with grocery prices up by an average of 2.4%.

A recent survey — the July 2025 AP-NORC Center Poll — shows nearly all Americans polled are at least somewhat stressed about the cost of groceries.

Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946.

Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 2025, when the third generation of the Read family has over 400 stores across the nation, including at least nine in New Jersey.

New Jersey’s newest Grocery Outlet is in Burlington County, with a grand opening this week.

What should a shopper expect inside a Grocery Outlet store?

Brands that you are likely familiar with, for one.

The savings come from “when a brand has excess inventory from packaging changes or manufacturing overruns,” according to the store’s website.

“We buy these excess products for pennies on the dollar, passing the savings on to you,” according to Grocery Outlet reps.

Each store owner chooses products from the overall inventory, “personalizing each store’s selection to its local community.”

There is also fresh produce, meat and dairy products, so a shopper could get a full week's groceries in one trip.

Grocery Outlet has at least nine stores in New Jersey as of summer 2025.

The store in Medford, located at 200 Tuckerton Road, has its grand opening on Thursday.

In addition to fresh food and snack items, there are also beauty and personal care products and some housewares.

So far, Grocery Outlet has expanded into South Jersey, with Hazlet and Hamilton stores being their northern most locations in state.

Here are the Grocery Outlet stores already in New Jersey:

▪️ 3057 Route 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730

▪️ 1075 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Hamilton Township, NJ 08610

▪️ 200 Tuckerton Road, Medford, NJ 08055

▪️ 401 Harmony Rd, Gibbstown, NJ 08027

▪️ 4004 Route 130, Suite 9, Delran, NJ 08075

▪️ 1120 Hurffville Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

▪️ 677 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081

▪️ 190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

▪️ 3174 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, NJ 08242

The Hazlet store has a good selection of pet treats and food for dogs and cats, as of this season.

Pennsylvania has at least 16 Grocery Outlet stores, including several in Philadelphia.

▪️ 510 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

▪️ 2395 York Road, Space 1-A, Jamison, PA 18929

▪️ 561 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446

▪️ 1023 W County Line Rd, Warminster, PA 18974

▪️ 2917 Swede Rd, East Norriton, PA 19401

▪️ 1130 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, PA 19079

▪️ 70 N W End Blvd, Quakertown, PA 18951

▪️ 2451 Nazareth Rd, Suite 12, Easton, PA 18045

▪️ 4016 Woodhaven Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154

▪️ 2524 Welsh Rd, Suite 253, Philadelphia, PA 19152

▪️ 1801 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

▪️ 2077 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121

▪️ 25 W Hortter St, Unit B, Philadelphia, PA 19119

▪️ 2017 W Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

▪️ 4301 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

▪️ 799 State Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

