When we talk about missing places like businesses that faded away from the Jersey landscape, it’s usually those big names we all knew. Like K-Mart or more recently Bahama Breeze, or if you’re the right age Two Guys or Korvettes.

But we’ve all felt it on the local level. I sure have.

I grew up in Rahway, where Sound-a-Rama was the record store (records? Kids ask your parents), Schatzman’s was the toy store, and The Galaxy was the most famous diner in town. All gone.

So I can only imagine how those in Burlington County and Camden County are feeling hearing that a family-owned furniture store that’s been part of their lives for nearly seven decades is about to close its doors for good.

Howard Hill Furniture in Marlton, which started in 1957, is closing this summer.

Most will remember it from its location a few miles away in Pennsauken, where it stood until just six years ago.

This apparently isn’t one of those stories where Amazon killed them or a big chain moved in next door and crushed them. Sometimes it’s simpler than that.

After generations of helping families furnish their homes, the owners just decided it’s time, they told NJ.com.

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Think about what that really means.

Nearly 70 years of newlyweds picking out their first living room set. Parents buying bunk beds for kids who are now grandparents themselves. Dining room tables that probably hosted thousands of Thanksgiving dinners across South Jersey.

That’s the part you can’t replace when a place like this closes.

Sure, you can always buy a couch somewhere else. But you can’t replace the familiarity of walking into a place where maybe they remembered your name or at least remembered your town.

The store is now holding a going-out-of-business sale to clear out remaining inventory, with deep discounts as they prepare to say goodbye.

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But for many locals, it’s less about the deals and more about saying goodbye to a place that felt like part of the community fabric.

Because when a place like this goes, it’s never just a store.

It’s a piece of someone’s story.

And if you grew up in a town with “your place” like I did, you know exactly what that means.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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