🎈Party City is making a comeback inside 700+ Staples stores nationwide, including New Jersey locations

️🎈Shoppers can now get party supplies, balloons, and custom printing all in one place

🎈The move taps into booming celebration spending, especially for graduations and events

One of the biggest party store retailers is making a triumphant return to New Jersey and around the country.

Party City returns to New Jersey through Staples partnership

A marriage has been announced that will bring Party City inside more than 700 Staples locations nationwide and online, with plans to expand to more stores by the end of the year.

That means customers will be able to find party décor, tableware, gift bags, costume accessories, and favors, along with a chance to create personalized invitations, banners, yard signs, and posters through Staples print services.

A party supply store and an office supply store are teaming up to bring convenience to customers (Party Fair/Staples) A party supply store and an office supply store are teaming up to bring convenience to customers (Party Fair/Staples) loading...

After bankruptcy, Party City stages major retail comeback

This comeback is great news for Party City, just a year after filing for its second bankruptcy and shuttering all of its stores. In December 2024, Party City announced it was going out of business. The party store chain filed for bankruptcy in 2023, but emerged from Chapter 11 less than a year later with plans to reorganize.

Growing demand for party supplies and graduation celebrations

With nearly 4 million high school students expected to graduate in 2026, and graduation-related spending exceeding $6.8 billion last year, the demand for convenient, one-stop celebration solutions continues to grow, according to BusinessWire.

A party supply store and an office supply store are teaming up to bring convenience to customers (Party Fair/Staples) A party supply store and an office supply store are teaming up to bring convenience to customers (Party Fair/Staples) loading...

The in-store experience features more ways to personalize each event, including a range of latex and foil balloons inflated with helium and ready to take home. Customers can choose from a wide assortment of colors, sizes, and designs. In a few weeks, customers will also be able to schedule balloon pickups in advance through Staples.com and the Staples app.

“Staples has always been focused on making things easy for our customers, and our partnership with Party City takes that promise into new territory,” says Marshall Warkentin, president of Staples U.S. Retail.

By bringing Party City into Staples stores, Warkentin says, combining helium balloons and party supplies with print and marketing services to offer a complete solution for celebrations, customers can get everything done in one place.

A party supply store and an office supply store are teaming up to bring convenience to customers (Party City/Staples) A party supply store and an office supply store are teaming up to bring convenience to customers (Party City/Staples) loading...

Deals and discounts launch with Party City in Staples stores

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, customers can score some great deals.

• Buy 2, get 1 free select foil balloons

Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26 in store and online for in-store pickup. Valid on regularly priced foil balloons up to $6.99. Discount applies to lowest priced item. Excludes air-filled balloons. For details, visit staples.com/partycity

• $5 off your party supplies purchase of $25 or more

Offer valid 4/19/26–5/2/26. Available online and in select stores via Staples® app coupon. Clip app coupon to redeem in store. Exclusions apply. For details, visit staples.com/partycity

• Inflated balloon bouquets starting at $19.99

Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26 in store and online for in-store pickup. For details, visit staples.com/partycity

• 40% off custom cards, invitations, photo gifts, wrapping paper, posters, banners and yard signs

Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26 in store and online. For details, visit staples.com/print

• Single latex standard balloons starting at $2

Available in store and online. For details, visit staples.com/partycity

• Party supplies starting at $1.49

Available in store and online. For details, visit staples.com/partycity

There are 52 Staples in New Jersey. To be notified when the party arrives at your local Staples, visit here.

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