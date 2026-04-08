If you think nothing exciting ever happens in a hardware store, you probably haven’t been to Edison lately.

Because there’s a hardware store there called Edison Millwork & Hardware, where you can now pick up a box of screws, a new doorknob, and maybe a glimpse of some stars and Hollywood cameras if you were there at the right time.

Yes, really.

Hardware Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash loading...

Edison Millwork & Hardware and Netflix

The family-owned store, which has been serving the community for 50 years, found itself in the unusual position last summer of hosting a production crew filming scenes for the new Netflix comedy “Big Mistakes.” Production took place around Edison from August into early fall, with the old-school hardware store providing the perfect, authentic Jersey backdrop producers were looking for.

The series is a comedy created by Emmy winner Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek” fame) and is about two wildly unqualified siblings who get pulled into organized crime in the absolute dumbest way. It premieres April 9. All 8 episodes will drop at once on that day.

And in what might be the most Jersey response possible, the store owners didn’t just say “hey that’s cool.” They decided to throw a party.

They’re hosting a public watch party on Saturday, April 11, starting around 6:30 p.m., inviting the community to come see their hometown store on screen. This is free and it’s open to anyone.

I love this. Only in New Jersey does a hardware store turn into a red-carpet experience. But instead of pretentious tuxedos you’ll probably see hoodies, instead of champagne maybe coffee and pizza, and instead of Hollywood attitudes, you’ll get the same helpful people who normally tell you which drill bit you actually need.

Edison Millwork & Hardware Google maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

And honestly, that’s what makes this story so great.

This isn’t some corporate big-box chain. This is the kind of place where they probably still know customers by name, where advice comes free with your purchase, and where now they can casually say, “Oh yeah… Netflix filmed here.”

If you go, don’t expect velvet ropes. Expect Jersey pride and some laughs. Oh! And here’s a cool thing I read on nj.com about this: there will be popcorn available made from the very popcorn machine that appears in the hardware scenes in the TV show.

Edison Millwork & Hardware is at 9 Old Post Road in Edison.