💡 Bill to move away from natural gas passes in committee

💡 Electrifying could save 41% on monthly energy bills, advocate says

💡 Paul Kanitra calls the legislation a "hot piece of garbage"

TRENTON — A bill to push the "electrification" of the Garden State that Republicans say will only lead to higher monthly electric bills is moving through the New Jersey State Legislature.

On Monday, a bill (A4844) to reduce the usage of equipment that uses fossil fuels and natural gas narrowly passed in the assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee.

It directs the state Board of Public Utilities to establish a beneficial building electrification and decarbonization program. The bill applies to the entire state, including homes and businesses.

Get our free mobile app

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, electrification means using electric equipment where possible. It's part of a push toward creating carbon-neutral communities by using cleaner energy sources, including solar and wind.

Doug O'Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, said the ratepayers who switch from gas to "highly efficient" electric heat pumps could see savings between 4% and 41%, depending on their service areas, citing a 2023 Aradia Center report.

"This legislation sets the standard for healthier and more affordable homes and buildings across New Jersey," O'Malley said.

Kanitra slams move away from natural gas

However, Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, said the bill would only increase monthly bills for customers.

And that's on top of an expected 17% to 20% for most ratepayers on June 1.

Paul Kanitra speaks on NJ electrification Paul Kanitra says bill moving away from natural gas is "garbage" (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra via Facebook) loading...

"Everyone in this room knows it's a hot piece of garbage," Kanitra said of the bill.

Electrification will put a greater demand on the electric grid.

READ MORE: New Jersey sues Trump administration over wind energy projects

Kanitra, who sits on the Telecommunications and Utilities Committee, said New Jersey's push away from natural gas and focus on wind turbines that "will never get built" has led to the state's impending rate hike crisis.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to conserve water at home New Jersey officials and utilities want residents to be smart about water usage, as drought conditions persist. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia