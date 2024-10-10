NJ Assemblyman joins Spadea on air to discuss home invasion

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, who is the former Mayor of Point Pleasant Beach spends time serving his constituents and earning a living for his family.

Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra loading...

He was away in Washington DC this week while his wife and mother-in-law were at home in Hazlet. As he explained, he and his wife are staying with his mother-in-law in Hazlet while they renovate their Point Pleasant Beach home.

It's unsettling to watch masked men heading into his home in the early morning hours Wednesday while the family slept. Home security video shows two figures dressed in dark clothes entering through the front door and a few seconds later, running out, down the stairs, and into a car in the driveway and speeding away.

Screen grab of break in from Paul Kanitra's NEST surveillance video Screen grab of break in from Paul Kanitra's NEST surveillance video loading...

Paul's wife and mother-in-law are shaken and concerned but thankfully unharmed after what could have taken a horrible turn.

For many years we've talked about the rise in crime in New Jersey. Bail reform creates a revolving door for criminals, turning NJ into essentially a catch-and-release state. No enforcement of federal detainer orders allowing criminal aliens to roam free. With nearly a million illegals in our state, the sanctuary policies in New Jersey have made our towns less safe. The overt "blame the cops first attitude" from the Governor and the Attorney General's office is not helping the situation.

The bottom line is people don't feel safe in their homes and this is the latest too-close-to-home assault on our civilized society.

Check out the video from the Assemblyman's Facebook page:

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈