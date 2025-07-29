😮 Homeowners confront man who had broken into their home

🚨 Suspect fled the scene

🚨 He was arrested after a brief standoff

When the owners of a home on Tuttle Avenue in Spring Lake returned early Saturday morning, they found something they didn't expect.

A man was in their bedroom.

The homeowners confronted the man and called the police. The suspect ran out of the house and into a vehicle near the home, fleeing the scene.

Police quickly passed on a description of the suspect and the vehicle he used to flee the scene.

The home has video surveillance, and footage of the suspect was provided to the responding officers.

About 90-minutes after the man was discovered in the home, his vehicle was spotted in a neighboring town.

Tuttlle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ Homeowners returned to find a burglar in the bedroom of their Tuttle Avenue home in Spring Lake. (Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Standoff with police

According to the Asbury Park Press, a Belmar police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle on Route 35.

The vehicle was pulled over on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City.

The suspect, later identified as Georgy R. Charles, 36, from Jersey City, barricaded himself inside the vehicle and refused comply with police orders to exit.

That prompted a response from The Monmouth County Emergency Response (SWAT) Team.

Charles was eventually taken into custody and remains held at the Monmouth County Jail. It is unclear if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The charges files against Charles include:

🚨 Burglary of an occupied residence

🚨 Trespassing

🚨 Possession of burglar tools

Meanwhile, police are urging everyone in Spring Lake to review any security camera or surveillance footage from Friday night for any suspicious activity. Such activity should be reported to the Spring Lake Police department at: 732-449-1234.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom