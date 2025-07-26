Fans of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are likely to crave some extra beach time, as the third season is underway.

The hit novel trilogy by author Jenny Han, turned series on Prime Video, is droppings its final season episodes throughout this summer.

The young adult romance is set in “Cousins Beach” — a fictional East Coast beach town.

Thankfully, there are some real New Jersey spots that channel the same sun-kissed and oceanside vibes.

Playa Bowls was an early adopter of the idea, showing clips of Bayhead as TSITP inspo two summers ago.

So whether you are "Team Conrad," "Team Jeremiah," or Team "everyone take some time being single" — you are bound to enjoy a day trip to one of these Jersey Shore places.

Long Beach Island

Long Beach Island bills itself as "Six unique towns. One special island."

It's special enough to have landed the 2023 wedding of award-winning producer and rockstar Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley (and their A-list guests).

Fantasy Island and Island Golf are just a few of the most popular attractions.

As for shopping and snacks - the possibilities are endless. Just a few to get started:

-Pearl Street Market

-Neptune Market

-Pelican’s Snoballs Surf City

-Barry’s Do Me a Flavor

Spring Lake

What could be better than the fictional “Whale of a tale” book store that Belly's author mom frequents in the hit show?

The very real, recently expanded and relocated Thunder Road Books in Spring Lake.

Spring Lake also has Third Avenue Chocolate Shoppe and the very trendy Noon Designs shop.

For theater buffs, there's also the Spring Lake Theatre, which puts on six shows each year, and is year-round (not just summer months).

Stone Harbor

This was the Shore town that Taylor Swift vacationed at as a child — so it makes sense that the vibe of Stone Harbor matches the show that features her music regularly.

Read More: NJ Shore town has Taylor Swift childhood photos in new exhibit

In the Cape May County town, Island Studio offers paint-your-own pottery sessions, 21+ paint-and-sip canvas classes, specialty art classes and more by appointment as of this summer.

Stone Harbor also has RiGi's Amusement Center — and is a quick drive to the Cape May Zoo (which is free to enter).

Cape May

There is also Cape May "proper" when talking about charming beach towns in New Jersey.

Less of a hidden gem these days, there are year-round offerings of seasonal fun as well as the any season shops, restaurants and beaches that visitors enjoy.

Washington Street Mall is a pedestrian-only outdoor mall, considered the "heart" of Cape May, stretching the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Washington Street. There's a full roster of more than 60 distinct stores, with adjoining portions of Carpenters Lane, Lyle Lane, Decatur Street, and Jackson Street.

Some unique outings in Cape May include Jersey Shore Alapacas (by appointment only) and Railbiking with Revolution Rail Co.

This excursion gives you the chance to pedal on historic railroad tracks as a way of taking in the natural sites of Cape May.

Ocean Grove

Ocean Grove is a Monmouth County spot that offers a quaint, beach town feel, with its own attractions, while also being steps from the ever-growing excitement of Asbury Park.

It also happens to be an area of Neptune Township, officially.

There is year-round shopping and points of interest right in town - like getting crafty at The Creative Knot, or looking for a treasure at The Mermaid Haberdashery

After some beach time, you can always head north to Asbury Park, for plenty more shopping and treats (along the boards, Ocean Avenue and Cookman Avenue, in particular).

Maybe checkout the Wooden Walls Project, which oversees all the stunning murals in Asbury, to see if anything exciting is at the Carousel House.

Bonus tip for Summer I Turned Pretty Fans in NJ

Hazel Boutiques is a sisters-run company that features loungewear and cute accessories at three Shore locations:

1202 Main Street, Belmar, NJ 07719

Long Beach Island, West 27th St. Ship Bottom, NJ 08008

1901 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ 08735

