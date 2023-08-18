Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum among stars seen in NJ at Jersey Shore on Friday night

🌟 LBI abuzz with a string of celebrity sightings

🌟 Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz all seen in Beach Haven

🌟 Unconfirmed reports they were guests at NJ musician, Jack Antonoff's wedding

BEACH HAVEN — Turns out MetLife Stadium was not the only spot for Swifties to catch a glimpse of the mega star this summer in New Jersey.

Video clips of Swift, plus actors and couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, flooded Tiktok and Twitter to kickoff a summer weekend at the Jersey Shore.

While not confirmed, the buzz was that the all-star guests were on the island for the wedding of NJ musician and producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley.

Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven (Photo: Google Maps) Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Lots of video clips showed a growing crowd of onlookers outside the Black Whale in Beach Haven.

Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum seen on LBI (Alyssa Lewis via Tiktok)via Tiktok) Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum seen on LBI (Alyssa Lewis via Tiktok)via Tiktok) loading...

Antonoff, in addition to his own music as frontman for Bleachers and as a member of the band Fun, has been a frequent collaborator of Swift's.

ARCHIVE 2016 Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards in 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher PolkGetty Images for NARAS) ARCHIVE 2016 Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) loading...

He has produced over 50 of Swift's songs — many of them hits and several Grammy winners.

