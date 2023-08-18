Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum among stars seen in NJ at Jersey Shore on Friday night
🌟 LBI abuzz with a string of celebrity sightings
🌟 Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz all seen in Beach Haven
🌟 Unconfirmed reports they were guests at NJ musician, Jack Antonoff's wedding
BEACH HAVEN — Turns out MetLife Stadium was not the only spot for Swifties to catch a glimpse of the mega star this summer in New Jersey.
Video clips of Swift, plus actors and couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, flooded Tiktok and Twitter to kickoff a summer weekend at the Jersey Shore.
@swftlee Taylor looks GORGEOUS tonight as she attends a private event at Black Whale in Beach Haven. I loooove this 2 piece set. Mommmmmmy I likey Im still game for the Helicopted theory to MSG for finale for National Concert… SUSPENSE#taylorswift #spotted #lbi #beachhaven #blackwhale #thenational #msgconcert ♬ original sound - Alethea Shapiro
While not confirmed, the buzz was that the all-star guests were on the island for the wedding of NJ musician and producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley.
Lots of video clips showed a growing crowd of onlookers outside the Black Whale in Beach Haven.
Antonoff, in addition to his own music as frontman for Bleachers and as a member of the band Fun, has been a frequent collaborator of Swift's.
He has produced over 50 of Swift's songs — many of them hits and several Grammy winners.
@alylouwho @erastour #taylorswift #LBI #NJ ♬ original sound - Alyssa Lewis
