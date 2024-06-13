Taylor Swift fans will want to check out NJ Shore town’s attraction

Taylor Swift fans will want to check out NJ Shore town&#8217;s attraction

Taylor Swift in 2006 (inset) NJ childhood Shore town exhibit (Google Maps, Michael Buckner,Getty Images)

💠 Taylor Swift is PA native

💠 Before global travel, summered in NJ

💠 Shore town has new museum collection

The Jersey Shore town that Taylor Swift called home during childhood summers has a brand new exhibit that’s bound to attract Swifties from all over.

Part of Taylor Swift exhibit (courtesy Stone Harbor Museum)
Swift’s family has actually loaned throwback photos of the megastar as the centerpiece of this Taylor Swift collection at Stone Harbor Museum.

Stone Harbor (CapeMayCountyNJ.gov)
In Cape May County, Stone Harbor has a small year-round population of well under 1,000.

Stone Harbor Museum Board of Trustees President Teri Fischer said being able to offer the new exhibit was thrilling.

Part of Taylor Swift exhibit (courtesy Stone Harbor Museum) (2)
“It’s not just about the items, it’s about the fact that her family wanted us to have personal family photos from some time ago that were taken while they were staying in Stone Harbor,” Fischer said in a written release.

Swift spent her family summers in Stone Harbor from 1992 to 2004.

Stone Harbor NJ (Google Maps)
The quaint coastal NJ beach community is in-between Avalon and North Wildwood.

Among its lovely downtown offerings is Coffee Talk — the same coffee house where a teenaged Taylor sang with her acoustic guitar.

Coffee Talk (Google Maps archive)
Her dad, Scott Swift was an EMT with the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, according to the museum.

Stone Harbor (CapeMayCountyNJ.gov)
Some other Swift memorabilia is part of the new exhibit, in addition to childhood snapshots — including artwork and a Midnights-themed guitar autographed by Taylor.

@ketchupkrazygirl Stone Harbor, New Jersey...Visiting the coffee shop that Taylor Swift grew up and played￼ at. #taylorswiftchallenge #fyp #taylorswift #guitar #jersey ♬ BETTY X ALL TOO WELL - elah

