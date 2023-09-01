All the times that Taylor Swift made a commotion in New Jersey
🌟 Taylor Swift has caused lots of chaos among NJ fans
🏟 Frenzy around Eras tour at MetLife Stadium
🌟 Recent LBI wedding had Swifties flock to LBI
Tickets have been selling briskly for the Taylor Swift Eras tour film — set to debut at movie theaters around New Jersey on Friday, Oct. 13.
The superstar announced the film event on Thursday.
Within a day — pre sales broke AMC theaters’ previous first-day ticket sales record — by a lot.
🌟 Swifties flock to LBI for star-studded wedding
Taylor Swift dared to brave the Jersey Shore during peak summer season, in the name of friendship. Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were all seen in Beach Haven on Aug. 18, attending the wedding rehearsal celebration of NJ musician, Jack Antonoff and actress, Margaret Qualley.
@alylouwho @erastour #taylorswift #LBI #NJ ♬ original sound - Aly Lou
Throngs of fans filled the streets of the island, to catch a glimpse of Swift, even chanting her name.
There was similar turnout the following day, during the actual wedding of the newlyweds, according to multiple reports.
🌟 Eras Tour at Metlife Stadium: Traffic crunch, no tailgating for fans
The three, record-setting nights that the Eras tour arrived in the swamps of Jersey also caused lots of commotion.
Swift fans who didn’t score elusive concert tickets were denied access to the MetLife parking lots, in order to “Taylor-gate” (tailgate).
Ticketless fans instead were encouraged to gather in the parking lot of American Dream Mall, just across from the stadium.
🌟 Swift shouts out Sea Isle City in music videos
The Pennsylvania native, who spent childhood summers in Cape May County, used a throwback photo of herself to pay tribute in a video for her “Folklore” album.
A young Taylor in a Sea Isle City sweatshirt was seen in the official video for “Seven.”
A clip on the beach in NJ was also used in a video for Taylor’s Version of “The Best Day,” off the album, Fearless.
🌟 NJ man breaks into Swift’s vacation home
In 2019, Swift was spending a decent amount of time at her Rhode Island beachfront mansion.
That’s when a young New Jersey man reportedly drove up and broke into the property — though he apparently removed his shoes before heading inside.
The 26-year-old from Milford undoubtedly caused a stir among his family and friends in Hunterdon County.
🌟 Swift shops at a Target in North Jersey
Taylor Swift has been among the roster of stars in NJ for the MTV Video Music Awards, which have been held multiple years at the Prudential Center in Newark.
That includes in 2019 — when Swift first made a quick stop at a Target in Jersey City.
She shared her shopping trip as a story on Instagram, as she checked on the display and inventory of deluxe editions of her then latest album, "Lover.”
Fans instantly recognized the pop star.
Swift was back in NJ for the VMAs last year — and accepted her award for 2022 Video of the Year from the stage in Newark.
