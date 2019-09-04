A very polite NJ man broke into Taylor Swift’s home, cops say

In this May 27, 2013 photo, people walk past a house owned by Taylor Swift in the village of Watch Hill in Westerly, R.I. Richard Joseph McEwan, of Milford, N.J., was arrested on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, and charged with breaking into Swift's Westerly, R.I., oceanfront house. (AP Photo/Dave Collins, File)

WESTERLY — Police say a New Jersey man who broke into Taylor Swift's beachfront mansion in Rhode Island took his shoes off because he wanted to be polite.

Westerly police who responded to the home just after 5 p.m. Friday found 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan inside.

Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun the Milford man wasn't wearing shoes. When asked why, he said he was always taught to take his shoes off when entering someone's home to be polite.

He's charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing. Online court records did not list a defense attorney.

In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Richard Joseph McEwan, of Milford, N.J., was arrested on Friday, Aug. 30, and charged with breaking into Swift's Westerly, R.I., oceanfront house. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Lacey says his officers have had to deal with several suspicious people at the singer's home, but this is the first time he remembers someone making it inside.

He says no one was home.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift was just spotted shopping at a Target in N.J.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crime, Milford, taylor swift
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top