🚨 Mercer County man charged after alleged lewd act outside Secaucus bank in daylight

🏦 Incident happened at Santander Bank teller window on Paterson Plank Road

⚖️ Suspect also had outstanding warrants from Newark and North Bergen

SECAUCUS — A Mercer County man was arrested and charged after exposing himself outside a bank in Hudson County last weekend in broad daylight.

Man charged with lewdness after exposure outside Secaucus bank

Police responded to the Santander Bank on Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, on a report of an individual who had exposed his genitals outside a teller window, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Broad daylight incident prompts police response in Hudson County

The man, identified as Dominick Robinson, 29, of Hamilton, was charged with lewdness, Secaucus police said.

Outstanding warrants discovered during police investigation

An investigation also revealed Robinson had an outstanding warrant issued out of Newark for $2,500, along with another $500 outstanding warrant issued out of North Bergen, Miller confirmed.

Suspect taken to Hudson County Jail following arrest

He was issued a complaint warrant and taken to the Hudson County Jail.

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