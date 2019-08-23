Taylor Swift was just spotted shopping at a Target in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY — Taylor Swift made a quick stop at a Target store Friday afternoon in the Garden State.

Swift, who's in town for the MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday, teased her shopping trip on her Instagram story.

"We are on our way ... we're going to our, like, tradition that we do where we go to Target," she said, adding that she and her friends were going to "do a basic inventory check. Just make sure everything is in order. We do this a lot."

The inventory turned out to be a stack of the deluxe editions of her latest album, "Lover," which comes in four versions.

Fans at the store in the city's Newport section had no trouble recognizing the pop star.

New Jersey should expect to see plenty more celebrities this weekend.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing Sunday at the Stone Pony and the Asbury Park boardwalk to record a segment for the VMAs.

Newark officials have warned commuters to expect bumper-to-bumper congestion downtown starting Sunday night.

