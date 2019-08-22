Jonas Brothers performing on Asbury Park boardwalk, Stone Pony for VMAs

The Jonas Brothers have been teasing that they would be taping their MTV Video Music Awards performance at an "iconic location at the Jersey Shore."

The cat's out of the bag, and it doesn't get more iconic than this.

The Jonas Brothers will be in Asbury Park Sunday for their VMA performance.

The awards show will air 8 p.m. Monday. The ceremony is taking place at the Prudential Center in downtown Newark, which will cause major traffic for commuters.

Sources are telling Asbury Park Press that Kevin, Nick and Joe will perform at the legendary Stone Pony and then cross Ocean Avenue to a stage facing the beach and boardwalk. This is all scheduled to happen in the late afternoon on Sunday.

MTV is saying there will be fireworks after the show and that the beach show will be "viewable from a distance." Lucky fans have already received invites to both of the show.

The Jo Bros. are New Jersey natives originally from Wyckoff. They've played the Pony in 2005 before their careers took off.