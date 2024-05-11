Ready for it? This is New Jersey’s favorite Taylor Swift era

You may have heard of an up and coming artist named Taylor Swift… Just kidding, she’s one of the biggest things in music right now.

Swift took the world by storm last year with her Eras Tour, and kept her reign going this year with the release of her double album The Tortured Poets Department.

But which of Swift’s eras is New Jersey’s favorite? A betting site, Betway, set out to find that out.

Their methodology:

Google Keyword Planner was used based on the search volume data from April 2023 to April 2024.

So here is how New Jersey ranks Taylor’s eleven albums… are you ready for it?

The least searched for album by NJ Swifties is her debut Taylor Swift (2006). While it may be our least favorite in the Garden State, it deserves credit for gaining her the “Best New Artist" Grammy nomination.

Rounding out the top ten:

🔟 Evermore (2020)

Well at least SOMEONE had a productive pandemic. While we were all learning how to bake sourdough bread, Swift was writing two albums, Evermore being the second of the two, released in Dec. 2020.

9️⃣ Folklore (2020)

The sister album to Evermore, Folklore was released first in July 2020.

8️⃣ Reputation (2017)

Nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Pop Vocal Album," this album also gave us Swift’s first UK number-one single with “Look What You Made Me Do.”

7️⃣ Fearless (2008)

This album was Swift’s first chart topper, spending 11 weeks on the Billboard 200.

6️⃣ 1989 (2014)

1989 was not only full of (in my opinion) absolute bops, it won her "Album of the Year" and "Best Pop Vocal Album" at the 58th Grammy Awards.

5️⃣ Midnights (2022)

Breaking records, Midnights had the most single-day streams and most single-week streams on Spotify.

4️⃣ Speak Now (2010)

In its first week, Speak Now sold over one million US copies. Her single "Mean" won the Grammy Award for "Best Country Song."

3️⃣ Red (2012)

Upon its completion, the Red Tour was the highest-grossing country tour. When Taylor’s version of the album came out in 2021, her 10 minute version of the song “All Too Well” became the longest song to ever top the Hot 100.

2️⃣ The Tortured Poets Department (2024)

Swift’s surprise double album, just released in April 2024, was the first album to accumulate one billion streams in a week on Spotify. It also made her the first artist to hold the top 14 spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

I think the meme-able lyric from "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me" should be NJ's new motto to outsiders: You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.

Finally, the favorite Era of the Garden State?

1️⃣ Lover (2019)

Lover was 2019’s bestselling album in the US, and had a resurgence in 2023 with the single “Cruel Summer” hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

We share our adoration of Lover with California, Idaho, Vermont, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

