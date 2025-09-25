Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Even when it comes to towns. Or is it in the eye of World Atlas?

The site recently shared its picks for the 11 most beautiful towns in the Garden State. As far as New Jersey itself, World Atlas described our state:

“Located in one of the nation’s most geologically and geographically varied regions, New Jersey boasts the Highlands and Piedmont physiographic provinces in the northwest and the Atlantic Coastal Plain province with the Jersey Shore and the New Jersey Pine Barrens in the southeast.”

Well, heck, if they use an SAT word like "physiographic" they must know something, right? It simply means physical geography.

Which towns did they pick as the absolute prettiest? Here’s their list.

Cape May Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash loading...

Perhaps one of New Jersey’s most famous gorgeous towns, you kind of already know what they will say. Cape May’s “more than 600 well-maintained Late Victorian-style buildings,” “quaint boutiques,” and “various annual festivals, such as the Cape May Jazz Festival” all were mentioned.

Spring Lake Photo by Ryan Loughlin on Unsplash loading...

The shore town in Monmouth was described as being “known for its stunning natural scenery and pristine sandy beaches, as well as the cozy boutiques and restaurants downtown. Many historic homes in Spring Lake date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.”

Frenchtown Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

“Frenchtown is a shopping destination, and whether you are searching for gifts, antiques, books, stylish dresses, or a bag of coffee, you can get everything here.”

I’ve been there enough to say it’s charming. Enchanting even. You feel like you step back in time. Much of the town is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Avalon Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash loading...

World Atlas sings the town’s praises with “Thousands of tourists visit Avalon in the summer for an exciting vacation, exploring the beautiful white-sand beaches, quaint shops, excellent seafood restaurants, and lively nightclubs.”

Clinton Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash loading...

A small Hunterdon County town of 2,773 people, there’s lots of history here. And nature.

“Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy time at the Round Valley Recreation Area, Spruce Run Recreation Area, Landsdown Trail, and Ken Lockwood Gorge Wildlife Management Area.”

Cranbury Photo by Sharosh Rajasekher on Unsplash loading...

This Middlesex County town is one of the state’s oldest. Plenty of historic architecture in styles like Federal, Greek Revival, as well as Victorian.

“Nature enthusiasts can explore Reinhardt Forest Preserve, Cranbury Brook Preserve, Brainerd Lake & Dam, Village Park, Barn Park, and Heritage Park.”

Bordentown Google Maps loading...

This Burlington County town south of Trenton made the list of prettiest New Jersey towns. Home to street fairs and art shows where you can “enjoy numerous art galleries, antique shops, bookstores, record stores, breweries, and restaurants downtown.”

Lambertville Photo by Lexi Zotomayor on Unsplash loading...

Of all towns on this list, Lambertville is the one I’ve visited second-most.

“Lambertville is a popular tourist spot where visitors can explore restored houses, local shops, art galleries, antique stores, B&Bs, and restaurants.”

It’s also a great vibe. Pet-friendly, you’ll see plenty of shops with water bowls left out on sidewalks for dogs. The town goes all out for Halloween. It’s not only very walkable, but you can literally walk across the Delaware River over the bridge and be in New Hope, Pennsylvania, which is another great town.

Ocean City Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash loading...

This is the one I’m most familiar with. I lived here for a full year, experiencing a tourist season as a “local” (a real eye-opener) as well as the off-season.

World Atlas says it “offers vacationers miles of clean beaches, a 2.45-mile-long boardwalk, and a downtown shopping and mining district.”

Can confirm. It’s a beautiful town with a strong sense of community.

Red Bank Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Is it weird that I only think of Kevin Smith when I hear Red Bank mentioned? The town has much more to offer than the film director.

“Red Bank is a charming borough on the southern shores of the Navesink River in the northern part of Monmouth County, New Jersey. Red Bank’s lively downtown features numerous cultural attractions, along with specialty shops, independently-owned boutiques, cozy cafes, breweries, and eateries.”

Also, Kevin Smith.

Princeton Photo by Nellie Adamyan on Unsplash loading...

You knew this Ivy League town had to make the list.

“Besides being home to the renowned Princeton University, Princeton attracts many tourists to its downtown area, which is full of retail shops, fashion boutiques, and restaurants serving delicious cuisines.”

So you have plenty of pretty towns in which to spend some gorgeous fall days.

If you want to see what more the World Atlas said about these beautiful New Jersey towns, you'll find it here.