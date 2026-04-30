You would think New Jersey had enough ice cream shops, right? There’s boardwalk ice cream, there’s mom and pop shops, national chains, even places that make bizarre flavors using cicadas.

Then there’s the old-fashioned ice cream trucks like a Mister Softee rolling through neighborhoods even though they’re admittedly getting harder to find.

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But there’s nothing like this new one.

Meet Scoop N Scootery, a Boston-born concept that just opened in New Jersey and it’s not your typical ice cream shop. First off, this place is built around over-the-top sundaes that feel more like a challenge than a dessert.

We’re talking loaded creations stuffed with things like brownie cores, cannoli cream, cookie dough, marshmallow fluff… basically, the kind of thing your inner 12-year-old would design if given full authority.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

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They deliver.

Not “we’ll bring a pint to your door sometime tomorrow” delivery. We’re talking late-night, “you just got home and need something sweet immediately” delivery. The shop leans hard into convenience, staying open late and bringing these massive sundaes right to you.

That’s the hook. But how do you consistently deliver ice cream without it becoming a melted mess? For one thing they limit delivery areas and also use special techniques to keep their products cold.

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The first Scoop and Scootery in the state just opened this past weekend in Red Bank at 21 E. Front Street. According to app.com they’re open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3 p.m. until midnight and on Sundays until 10 p.m.

New Jersey doesn’t need more ice cream. We’ve got that covered.

But ice cream that shows up at your door at 11:30 at night?

Now that’s something we didn’t know we needed.

What Makes Lidl's Grocery Shopping Experience in New Jersey Stand Out New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state. In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5