Big band, big laughs, big cause: Star-studded night in Red Bank

Looking forward to an outstanding show on Saturday night at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank.

I'll be back on stage hosting an event for the Deborah Podolsky Foundation for Diabetes.

Get your tickets for this unforgettable show here.

Photo by Peter Bolton/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by Peter Bolton/Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

A Sinatra tribute that feels like the real thing

As I've said for years, Michael Martocci is one of the best Sinatra Tribute Artists in the entertainment industry.

Michael has shared the story that Frank Sinatra’s manager Eliot Weisman, said that, “Michael is the closest you will ever come to reliving the Sinatra experience."

Michael is backed by a 32-piece orchestra, The Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra, playing all the original Sinatra music.

I've said it on stage many times, “You close your eyes and you think its Frank Sinatra.” This is Michael’s 10th performance at The Basie!

In addition to the Sinatra performance, we'll be joined by Housewives of New Jersey and Wife Swap TV star Joe Gorga who will deliver his hysterical take on life, work and marriage.

Joe has performed to sold out audience at comedy clubs and theaters all across the country.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

A rising star keeping big band alive

One of the rising stars in the industry is Brandon Tomasello, who is an American vocalist renowned for his dedication to the Great American Songbook and the big band era.

His passion for classic music brings timeless melodies to life with a modern flair.

At 19, Brandon showcased that big band music still resonated with his generation by opening at Resorts Casino Hotel’s Superstar Theater to a sold-out crowd in Atlantic City.

This achievement led to a six-month residency, making him the youngest entertainer in Atlantic City history to have his own headlining extended stay show.

All proceeds to benefit The Deborah Podolsky Foundation of Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean County, NJ.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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