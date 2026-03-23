Since moving back to a seven-day schedule, I'm been blessed with some great opportunities to help good people.

On Saturday night, I had a fantastic time as the emcee for a benefit event supporting the Deborah Podolsky Foundation.

What a night. Packed house at the Basie Center in Red Bank.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

A sold-out night at the Basie Center in Red Bank

We raised a lot of money for a charity that is 100% focused on making the lives and families of people battling diabetes better.

Brandon Tomasello, who is just 19 years old and the youngest entertainer in Atlantic City history to have a long-term residency, was performing regularly in AC.

Of course, the 31-piece Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra was fantastic, as was comedian and reality TV star Joe Gorga.

Our main attraction, Michael Martocci, the voice of Frank Sinatra, did not disappoint.

Great show, great crowd, great cause.

Stay tuned as I announce more events coming up this spring and summer.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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