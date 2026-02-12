This Monday night, February 16, a familiar stage will feel a little more personal for a lot of people in Monmouth County. Julia Sienna, a 20-year-old singer from Howell, will audition on American Idol when the show airs at 8 p.m. on ABC. For most viewers, it will be another round of hopefuls chasing a shot at Hollywood Week. For those of us here in New Jersey, it will be one of our own stepping into that spotlight.

Howell singer Julia Sienna to audition on American Idol

American Idol has been part of life in our house for a long time. My wife and I have watched every season since the beginning. Back in the 2000s, when the show was pulling in 20 to 30 million viewers a week, it felt like a national event. At one point, someone at the station would record it the night before and we would watch it together on our lunch break. Even now, with streaming and endless options competing for attention, Idol still draws an impressive 4 and 6 million viewers each week. It remains one of the few broadcast TV shows we make time for.

We look forward to the auditions and the way the tone of the show has shifted over the years, from Simon Cowell’s sharp critiques to the more thoughtful, encouraging approach of Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan. The backstories of the contestants often stay with us as much as the performances.

From Freehold Idol to the American Idol stage

Julia’s story fits right into that tradition.

She is an alto powerhouse who has been singing for as long as she can remember. Growing up in New Jersey’s performing arts community, she earned a Golden Ticket at Downtown Freehold’s “Freehold Idol” in 2023, trained at Rock It! Academy at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, and completed summer intensives at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. She was also nominated for Outstanding Female Lead in a Musical at The Basie Awards. She graduated from Howell High School’s Fine & Performing Arts Center, where her talent was already turning heads.

Howell High grad balances music career and law enforcement service

At the same time, music is only part of who she is. Julia is a college student working toward a career in public service as a law enforcement officer. She spent eight years in the Marlboro Township Police Cadets program, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. For the past two years, she has worked as a Special I Officer along the Jersey Shore in Monmouth County. Service is not a side note in her life. It runs alongside her music, each shaping the other.

When I asked Julia what it felt like to walk into the audition room and sing in front of Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan, her publicist shared her response. Seeing the artists who shaped her upbringing while she pursued her own dream was surreal. In that moment, she felt she was standing in her purpose, carrying every lesson and every prayer onto that stage. She viewed the performance as honoring every version of herself that dared to dream, and she left feeling grateful, grounded in faith, and confident that God had guided her path.

Monmouth County pride on national television

That combination of faith, discipline, and talent will be on display Monday night when her two worlds meet on national television. For fans of the show like us, it adds another layer to an already meaningful program. For Monmouth County, it is another reason we are Proud to be New Jersey! Good Luck Julia!