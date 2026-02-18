This week, American Idol gave us two more reasons to be proud to be from New Jersey.

My wife and I have been watching the show for a generation now. The contestants trying out today were just little kids when the show debuted in the early 2000s and grew up watching it, and it’s inspiring to see them now standing on the same stage they once watched from their living rooms. Every time someone from the Great Garden State shows up, that hometown pride is impossible to ignore.

Photo by Julia Sienna Photo by Julia Sienna loading...

Julia Sienna Shines in Golden Ticket Audition

On Feb. 16, that pride centered on Julia Sienna Santiago of Freehold. While his staff spends months in court insisting that witnesses tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago had been keeping a big secret: his youngest daughter had auditioned for American Idol and earned a Golden Ticket to Hollywood Week.

The episode showed 20-year-old Julia belting out Connie Talbot’s “I Would” in front of judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. She did it in full police uniform, because in addition to being a student at Rutgers University, she serves as a special police officer in Sea Girt.

Bryan had been handing out plenty of “no” votes before her turn, so Julia walked in and put handcuffs on him before she sang a single note. She left them on through her entire performance, unlocking them only after Bryan announced she was going to Hollywood Week. It was playful, confident, and very Jersey—a wink to her roots that instantly set her apart.

Growing Up Idol: A Childhood Soundtrack of Richie, Underwood, and Bryan

The audition carried extra weight because of her musical history. Richie’s records filled the Santiago home when she was growing up. Underwood’s “Blown Away” was the first song she ever performed live, at her First Grade Communion. And just last summer, she had been in the crowd at a Luke Bryan concert, never imagining she would soon be standing in front of him on the Idol stage.

After the episode aired, her father said the family had kept the news under wraps for months because of non-disclosure agreements. “We’ve been holding this in for so long. Any parent who has an opportunity to see their child thrive in a field or in the area in which they really have passion for is the most heartwarming experience you can go through, so to say that I was beaming with pride and emotions is an understatement,” he told the Asbury Park Press.

Local Star on a National Stage

Locally, Julia is no stranger to a microphone. A graduate of Howell High School’s Fine and Performing Arts Center, she has sung the national anthem at county commissioner reorganization meetings, 9/11 memorial ceremonies, and Veterans Day events. The Sea Girt Police Department posted their congratulations on Facebook, saying it’s exciting to see one of their own take the national stage and noting that the entire department is proud.

Julia described standing in front of those three judges, artists whose music shaped parts of her childhood, as profound. It was not about celebrity. It was about performing for people who had been part of her life long before she imagined auditioning. And now she is headed to Hollywood Week.

SEE ALSO: Hard Rock Atlantic City stacks 2026 with star power

The Stone Pony in Asbury Park Sun., Feb. 1, 2026 The Stone Pony in Asbury Park Sun., Feb. 1, 2026 (Bud McCormick) loading...

New Jersey’s Second Golden Ticket: Jake Thistle

She was not the only New Jerseyan moving forward. Jake Thistle of Paramus also earned a Golden Ticket, carrying deep ties to the Asbury Park music scene. He is a regular at Springsteen-related shows and has even shared the same stage as Bruce Springsteen. That connection carries weight anywhere, but especially along the Shore, where music history runs deep. Seeing him on the Idol stage felt like watching a piece of the Asbury Park circuit travel with him, and his Golden Ticket is a reminder that the path from local bars and clubs to national television is still wide open for the right talent.

Two contestants. Two Golden Tickets. For those of us who have been watching Idol since the beginning, it’s a thrill to see New Jersey represented by young performers who grew up with the show as part of their backdrop. My wife and I don’t miss an episode, and that hometown pride is hard to hold back.

For one week at least, it gave this state something simple and real to cheer for.

