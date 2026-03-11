Developers secure millions for massive Belmar, NJ rental hub
BELMAR — A developer has secured funding to build a huge $80 million luxury apartment complex with several units of affordable housing at the Jersey Shore.
Construction is expected to begin this spring on the Mara by Vermella development, with plans to finish before fall 2027. It will replace both the Riverview Pavilion and the old Belmar Motor Lodge.
The 198-unit development will sit on more than three acres of land, according to real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. That includes 20 units of affordable housing; the rest will be market rate. Renters will have access to over 250 parking spots.
The Mara property is located at 800 River Road within Belmar's Seaport Redevelopment Zone. The borough has also approved three other projects to build apartments and condos within the zone.
Luxury living and transit-oriented development at the Jersey Shore
It'll also have nearly 5,500 square feet of space for amenities. That's slightly larger than the end zone of a regulation NFL football field.
Planned amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, and lounge inside. Outside, there will be a pool, a barbecue space, and gathering areas.
Chuck Kohaut, executive director at Cushman & Wakefield, said that the location made the investment attractive. The property sits across the street from the Belmar NJ Transit Station, which operates on the New Jersey Coast Line. Train rides into Manhattan reach close to two hours each way.
The apartment complex will "introduce a new standard of luxury rental housing to Belmar,” Kohaut said.
And with the new luxurious standard, the development also brings Belmar 20 units closer to meeting its "fair share" of affordable housing. The small borough has a prospective need of 43 units by 2035, though the exact number is still being worked out in court. Under state law, towns that don't allow affordable housing open themselves up to lawsuits from developers.
