NJ is forcing affordable housing construction — and towns are furious

NJ is forcing affordable housing construction — and towns are furious

(Canva/Townsquare Media illustration)

In a bold and controversial move, New Jersey is forcing its municipalities to build thousands of new affordable housing units — and local leaders are pushing back.

👇 Is your town affected? Scroll down to see. 👀

The state’s latest mandate has some municipalities reeling, with mayors warning that the plan is asking too much and threatens to completely change the character of their communities.

Earlier in 2024, the state Department of Community Affairs released its first official list of affordable housing requirements for every municipality. This follows the passage of a new law that forces municipalities to comply with a constitutional obligation dating back decades.

When Gov. Phil Murphy signed the new law in March, he claimed it would finally standardize how towns meet their housing obligations. The law aims to ensure that each municipality knows exactly how many affordable housing units it must build by 2035.

The numbers, which you can see below, are staggering.

The regulation is rooted in a landmark legal decision from 1975 called the Mount Laurel Doctrine. The doctrine forces every municipality in New Jersey to ensure they’re providing their “fair share” of affordable housing. It was codified into state law in 1985 with the Fair Housing Act.

Towns don’t have to build the housing themselves but they must allow developers to come in and put up new affordable apartments.

Mayors across the state are already saying that these new requirements are too much to handle and could lead to massive changes in their communities.

How much affordable housing every NJ town needs

The number of affordable housing units that should be built in each municipality of New Jersey, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The towns are listed by county and in order of greatest need.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing counts are from the 2020 Census.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM