This season has been a little different on American Idol. The show planted its flag in Nashville for auditions and Hollywood Week — and instead of the familiar "you're going to Hollywood," Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan sent the best singers to "Hollywood Week" right there in Music City. Different scenery, same dreams.

New Jersey sent two of its own into that mix. Last night we found out how both of their Hollywood Week experiences worked out— and the results were bittersweet for Garden State fans.

Julia Sienna Santiago's Idol journey ends

Julia Sienna Santiago from Freehold — the special police officer from Sea Girt who made headlines when she playfully "arrested" Luke Bryan during her audition — made it all the way to the Golden Room. That alone is a remarkable achievement out of the 127 contestants who started Hollywood Week. But last night, her American Idol journey came to an end.

She handled it with nothing but class. On her Facebook page she wrote: "To say I am blessed is an absolute understatement. Beyond thankful for my family who have supported me since the beginning, every step of the way, and continue to push me. I am walking away with so many new memories and friends."

We'll be looking forward to seeing her back home — performing and enforcing the law at the Jersey Shore this summer.

Jake Thistle is Jersey's last man standing — and he's headed to Hawaii

Meanwhile, the Asbury Park music scene's favorite son came through. Jake Thistle from Paramus, 21, officially punched his ticket to the Top 30 last night — performing "Seventeen Going Under" by Sam Fender to get there. If you watched last week's cliffhanger ending wondering whether Jake would make it, Lionel Richie basically telegraphed the answer when he said "I like him" — twice. It wasn't much of a cliffhanger for anyone paying attention.

Now Jake heads to the next round, which takes the Top 30 to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii — where contestants will perform in front of their families, industry professionals, and fellow hopefuls for the first time. The Hawaii 'Ohana Round airs March 9, with the Top 20 shows following on March 16 and March 23. Only 20 of the 30 remaining singers will survive the cut and move on.

For Jake, every week he survives is another week New Jersey has a horse in the race. The Asbury Park music scene already knows what he's capable of. Now it's time for the rest of the country to find out.

Keep streaming, keep voting, Jersey. Jake's going to need us.

