Like you, my wife and I are always on the hunt for a new show to watch. In today’s binge-heavy world, we burn through series fast — sometimes an entire show in a week or two. We stay excited about new releases, but there are always those dry stretches between great new shows, so we circle back to the classics. And as NJ101.5 proudly says, “Proud to be New Jersey.” We live it, breathe it, and yes, even watch it.

Why The Sopranos Still Rules Jersey TV

I recently finished The Sopranos for the second time, and if you listen to the Judi and EJ Show, you know Sopranos quotes and references are basically part of the broadcast vocabulary. So let’s get this out of the way: The Sopranos is the undisputed number one show ever set in New Jersey. Boardwalk Empire comfortably lands at number two.

Ranking the Top 15 TV Shows Set in New Jersey

But I wanted to dig deeper — to find more Jersey-based shows worth adding to the queue. After some digital digging, here’s my Top 15 TV Shows Set in New Jersey, ranked by overall popularity and critical acclaim. Rankings are approximate, but widely agreed on by critics and audiences.

1. The Sopranos (1999–2007) – HBO’s masterpiece about mob boss Tony Soprano balancing crime, family, and therapy. Available on Max.

2. Boardwalk Empire (2010–2014) – Prohibition-era Atlantic City politics, gangsters, and corruption. Streaming on Max.

3. Jersey Shore (2009–2012; 2018–present) – Reality TV history made in Seaside Heights. Available on Paramount+.

4. Oz (1997–2003) – A raw, groundbreaking prison drama set in a fictional New Jersey facility. Streaming on Max.

5. Atypical (2017–2021) – A heartfelt coming-of-age story centered on a suburban New Jersey family. Available on Netflix.

6. Ed (2000–2004) – A lawyer returns to his quirky NJ hometown and opens a law office in a bowling alley. Often found via digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video.

7. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–2019) – Absurd comedy that later leans heavily into wealthy New Jersey suburb satire. Streaming on Netflix.

8. Law & Order: Organized Crime (2021–present) – Criminal enterprises that regularly cross into New Jersey. Available on Peacock.

9. The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008–2013) – A wildly popular teen drama set in a fictional NJ town. Streaming on Hulu.

10. Kevin Can Wait (2016–2018) – A traditional family sitcom set in suburban New Jersey. Available on Peacock.

11. Chucky (2021–present) – Killer-doll horror unfolds in suburban New Jersey. Streaming on Peacock.

12. Clerks: The Animated Series (2000) – Kevin Smith’s fast-talking Jersey humor goes animated. Available through digital purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

13. Wonder Showzen (2005–2006) – Dark, satirical, and very much not for kids. Often available via Paramount+ or digital platforms.

14. The Education of Max Bickford (2001–2002) – A quiet drama about starting over at a New Jersey women’s college. Found on digital retailers.

15. Vinyl (2016) – A gritty music-industry drama with strong New Jersey ties. Streaming on Max.

Perfect Binge-Watching for Jersey Nights

So if you’re staring down long nights, empty queues, and planning some serious winter watching, this Jersey-heavy list should keep you company — proudly, unapologetically, and very on brand.

Special Jersey TV Memories

Special Mention: The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 3 — when Caroline Manzo hosted a show on NJ101.5 in 2011. A personal thrill for me, as I was featured that season along with other members of the station’s team. That’s one Jersey TV moment I’ll never forget.

