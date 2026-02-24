Popular chili cookoff in Highlands, NJ postponed due to historic winter storm
It's no surprise that events all over the state were either cancelled or postponed as a result of last weekends blizzard. And now that the storm has passed, it's probably safe to say that cancelling or postponing was the right decision.
One such event that was forced to cancel was the 14th Annual Highlands Chili Cookoff, originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22 at the Chubby Pickle on Bay Ave. Although disappointing, it's not all bad news.
Newly rescheduled date
The 14th Annual Highlands Chili Cookoff will now happen on Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come on out and support the Highlands Business Partnership's Chili Cookoff Fundraiser at the Chubby Pickle.
Contest will include a professional cookoff at 4 p.m., followed by an amateur cookoff at 5 p.m. Plus plenty of chili that'll surely warm you up, especially with all that snow on the ground.
More info on the contest, including how you can get tickets, can be found here.
More events to come
It's unfortunate that so many events got postponed or cancelled due to the snowstorm that hit New Jersey on Feb. 22. However, that doesn't mean fun isn't around the corner.
