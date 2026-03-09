Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

TRENTON — New Jersey’s attorney general is demanding answers from GoFundMe after reports the popular fundraising platform created more than a million charity donation pages without permission. The pages then steered donors toward hefty “tips” that went straight to the company.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport joined officials from 20 other states this week in sending a sharply worded letter to GoFundMe demanding proof the company has removed the unauthorized pages and stopped misleading donors.

The coalition says the platform may have copied or “scraped” fundraising information for about 1.4 million charities nationwide and created donation pages without those groups’ knowledge or consent.

GoFundMe has not publicly responded to the letter.

The investigation involves attorneys general and charity regulators from 21 states, including Pennsylvania, New York, California, and Washington.

🔴 A planned Roxbury ICE detention center is compared to a "concentration camp."

🔴 Republican lawmakers argue the term minimizes the Holocaust, while

🔴 Sussex County teachers union leaders claim the description is "academically mainstream."

ROXBURY — New Jersey Republican lawmakers are rebuking a teachers union over a social media post comparing immigrant detention centers to concentration camps, and the teachers aren't backing down.

It comes as Roxbury residents are resisting Homeland Security's plans to build an ICE detention center in the Morris County town. Local Republicans have also expressed opposition, citing infrastructure concerns.

Proposed ICE detention center sparks Roxbury controversy

The controversial post was made by New Jersey 50501. They're planning a No Kings protest in Newton on March 28 against the planned Roxbury facility. Located in Sussex County, Newton is about a 30-minute drive from Roxbury.

"This is a critical moment for our community to show up and speak out, especially with DHS trying to build a concentration camp in Roxbury," the New Jersey 50501 said on Instagram.

The post said the protest was in partnership with the Sussex County Education Association, and the teachers union was tagged.

On Wednesday, a group of Republican state lawmakers from Sussex County sent a letter to the SCEA. The lawmakers included Sen. Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, and Assemblyman Michael Inganamort.

They said the use of the term "concentration camp" was more than just over the top; it specifically invoked imagery of Nazi death camps that murdered 6 million Jews and millions of other people.

As Gov. Mikie Sherrill prepares to unveil her spending priorities during her budget address on Tuesday, a group of Republican lawmakers say there are hundreds of millions in unspent grant money that should be clawed back.

Sherrill has warned New Jersey has an "historic spending problem" and vowed to take steps to fix it.

While Sherrill has not revealed details of her budget plan ahead of Tuesday's speech to a joint session of the state legislature, she has promised no tax hikes and 'tough choices' as the state faces a budget deficit of $3-4 billion.

Appearing on 'Jersey Thing with Eric Scott,' Sen. Declan O'Scanlon detailed what he believes are as much as $400 million in grant money that was awarded to individual towns, but has yet to be spent.

As an example, NJ.com detailed a $2.7 million dollar grant given to Cranford nearly two years ago to rehabilitate and refresh the downtown. Not a single penny of that money has been spent.

While conceding the clawing back that grant and others like it will not solve the state's looming deficit crisis, O'Scanlon says it will show a change in the way the state spends money, particularly money the state does not have.

CHICAGO (AP) — Oil prices spiked near $120 per barrel before falling back slightly on Monday as the Iran war intensified, threatening production and shipping in the Middle East and pummeling financial markets.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, surged to $119.50 per barrel but later was trading at $112.98.

West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, spiked at $119.48 per barrel but fell back to $110.17.

The war’s toll on civilian targets grew as Bahrain accused Iran of striking a desalination plant vital to drinking water supplies, and oil depots in Tehran smoldered following overnight Israeli strikes.

Oil prices have surged as the war, now in its second week, ensnares countries and places that are critical to the production and movement of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf.

Iran has named a son of its late supreme leader as his successor. U.S. President Donald Trump already had expressed disdain for Mojtaba Khamenei, calling him “unacceptable.” The Islamic Republic’s war strategy now has a new commander, and the powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has pledged allegiance.

Oil prices shot above $100 a barrel. Both sides in the war struck new targets over the weekend, including civilian ones. Bahrain accused Iran of hitting one of the desalination plants that are crucial for drinking water in Gulf countries. Israel struck oil depots in Tehran, sending up thick smoke and causing environmental alerts.

The U.S. announced another soldier’s death. Saudi Arabia announced the first deaths there. Anger grew in Arab countries over Iran’s launching of hundreds of missiles and drones around the region. The Israeli military’s chief of staff warned that the war “will take a long time.”

Click the link above to learn where things stand as the war enters its 10th day.

