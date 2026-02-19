If you're a chocolate lover, then this event is for you. The Chocolate Expo is returning to New Jersey in 2026 with plenty of chocolate for everyone.

If you've ever attended this event in the past, then you know exactly what it's about. From the sweet treats, to the entertainment, vendors and more, anyone with a sweet tooth will certainly appreciate all this event has to offer.

I myself took a visit to last years event, and I'd have to say the hardest part about it was not knowing what chocolates I enjoyed the most. Even my kids struggled picking a favorite. And you know anytime that happens, it's definitely a good day.

So if last year was any indication of how this years event will be in 2026, then we're in luck. Come March, the Expo will be here and we'll be ready for it.

2026 Chocolate Expo Details

The Chocolate Expo is once again returning to the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, NJ. And, similar to last year, will be a full weekend of nothing but chocolatey fun.

Chocolate sales, craft beverages, cheeses, baked goods, demos, a kids zone, tons of vendors, and much more. That's just a sample of what you can expect at this years event.

The Chocolate Expo is happening Saturday, Mar. 7, and Sunday, Mar. 8, both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info, including how you can purchase tickets, can be found here.

