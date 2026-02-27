New Jersey icon, filmmaker, writer, and actor Kevin Smith is coming back to New Jersey for both some trailer talk and cartoon fun. And he wants to do it with you.

Kevin is best known for writing and directing Clerks, which first came out in 1994. Since then, the Clerks franchise has grown, with Clerks 2 recently celebrating its 20th anniversary at Smodcastle Cinemas, the movie playhouse Kevin owns in Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

ALSO READ: This Atlantic Highlands pizza shop serves up amazing pickle pies

And with the arrival of spring less than a month away, it's time for another Smodcastle special before the winter season is out. Not just one, but two special screenings that Kevin will personally be making an appearance at.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

Trailer Park Talk with Kevin Smith

Think about all the movie trailers you've seen over the decades. Did any of them stand out to you?

That's exactly what this screening is all about. According to the cinemas website, Kevin Smith will join you "in a celebration of movie marketing, curated by SModcastle Cinema's very own projection guru, Stephen Frazza!"

It's all about celebrating filmmaking and those who are passionate about it.

Leigh Mazzeo via Google Maps Leigh Mazzeo via Google Maps loading...

Silent Bob's Saturday morning Cartoons

Shortly after Trailer Park is yet another screening with Kevin. But this time, it's all about the cartoons from yesteryear that used to air on Saturday mornings.

According to the cinemas website, "Kev will introduce each animated segment and chat about 'em afterwards, all leading up to the debut of a brand new animated adventure starring Mooby, the Golden Calf!"

Gilberto Santana, Jr. via Google Maps Gilberto Santana, Jr. via Google Maps loading...

Showtimes

Both special presentations hosted by Kevin Smith will take place on Sunday, Mar. 8, with Trailer Park happening at 3 p.m., followed by Silent Bob's Saturday Morning Cartoons at 6 p.m.

More on both shows can be found at the cinemas website here.

Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons? Grab the Gushers, we're about to look at those cartoons you binge-watched after school. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Awesome Cartoons That Deserve Live-Action Movie Adaptations From action-packed teen superhero shows to comedic, slice-of-life animated series, these nostalgic cartoons deserve great live-action film adaptations. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.