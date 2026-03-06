TRENTON — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official is blaming President Trump for driving up prices for families already struggling with the cost of living.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced Friday that New Jersey has joined more than 20 states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new round of tariffs the Trump administration recently imposed on products worldwide.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, argues the administration does not have the legal authority to impose the sweeping tariffs without approval from Congress.

Jen Davenport speaks after Mikie Sherrill announces her as the next state attorney general (Office of Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill) Jen Davenport speaks after Mikie Sherrill announces her as the next state attorney general (Office of Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill) loading...

New tariffs after Supreme Court defeat

The legal fight comes just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a previous round of Trump tariffs that had been imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Rather than backing down, the administration turned to a different law — Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 — to impose 15% tariffs on many imported goods, arguing the move was needed to address trade deficits. New Jersey officials say that justification doesn’t hold up legally.

“Tariffs raise prices for hard-working families and businesses across New Jersey,” Davenport said. “I will keep fighting against the imposition of unnecessary and illegal costs on our consumers. We’re going to court to protect our state from these illogical and illegal tariffs.”

Gov. Mikie Sherrill also blasted the move, saying the tariffs could worsen what she called an affordability crisis for residents.

“Like the rest of our country, New Jersey is in the midst of an affordability crisis," the Democratic governor said. "Yet instead of finding ways to lower the costs of groceries or utilities, President Trump is back to levying unlawful tariffs – again. We cannot depend on the Trump Administration to fight for working families, but I will.”

Tariffs hitting NJ budgets and businesses

State officials say the tariffs could significantly raise costs for the state itself.

New Jersey could end up paying as much as 45% more for certain goods it buys — including vehicles and uniforms — according to the attorney general’s office.

Economists have also warned the costs often fall on Americans rather than foreign producers. A recent Federal Reserve Bank of New York analysis found nearly 90% of tariff costs were paid by U.S. consumers and businesses.

$166 billion tariff refund mess

The federal government, meanwhile, is scrambling to deal with the fallout from the earlier tariffs that were struck down.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 330,000 importers paid about $166 billion in tariffs that now must be refunded after the Supreme Court ruling.

Federal officials say they’re working on a new system that could start issuing refunds within about 45 days, though the process still needs court approval.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom