NJ was just delivered more bad news on property taxes

We have heard it for years. New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the United States.

Now it’s nothing to be proud of. The way we fund schools is problematic, and in my opinion cowardly politicians aren’t willing to make the tough choices to change the system. Our current average property taxes bill is $10,570. It is the highest in the nation.

Photo by Mike Stewart, AP Photo by Mike Stewart, AP loading...

But what about as a percentage of our income?

Hmmm.

That concept is called tax burden, and it was the subject of a study just put out by WalletHub.

Tax burden is the total amount of taxes paid by individuals, households, or businesses as a share of their income. So in other words, if we earn far more than other states perhaps the burden isn’t as bad.

The WalletHub study reported on tax burden by state, and it wasn’t only looking at property taxes but taxes as a whole.

What they found was New Jersey’s overall tax burden put us in 8th place in the U.S. Certainly not terrific, but at least there were seven states worse off than we are.

Then comes this ironic wrinkle. If you look at just property taxes, our tax burden suddenly jumped to second place in the nation. Again, we still have the highest property taxes of any state, but we were number two in how much it burdened us because we make a bit better income.

In other words, this is more overwhelming proof that of all the tax pressure New Jerseyans face, it is the property tax that is dragging us down the most. If it weren’t for that, we would likely be much lower, and better off, than 8th place for overall tax burden.

Yet our feckless politicians do nothing to solve the property tax crisis.

You can read the full report here.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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