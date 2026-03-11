Two things I love about New Jersey: four seasons and a major election every year.

We also have two random, midyear elections that most people don't even know about, and those are the dangerous ones: school budget and tax-raising questions that hit the ballot and often pass without anyone realizing their taxes will go up.

Towns justify the tax hikes when Trenton steers state money away from them or they decide to keep the overpaid admin bureaucrats and the bloated budget, threatening residents with cuts to sports and other important student programs unless they pay more.

You may remember the debate in Toms River a few years ago when I pushed against a $40 million additional tax-and-spend scheme. That one led to a public battle with former New York Mets player Todd Frazier.

Robbinsville voters reject $5 million school tax hike

Susan from Robbinsville called yesterday to let us know that taxpayers in the small New Jersey town were about to get hit with a new bill for $5 million.

As she explained, the bloated bureaucracy refused to yield and cut their own bloat and waste and instead threatened to cut sports and clubs if the voters didn't give them what they wanted.

The great news is that voters turned out. Nearly 3 in 10 Robbinsville voters surged to the off-season election day and voted the measure down.

Huge win for common sense and taxpayers. Your vote does matter; keep it going.

Next stop, the June 2 primary.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

