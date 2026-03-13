New Jersey has among the highest number of abortions in the entire nation, an estimated 1 in 5 of those abortions are for women living outside New Jersey.

The argument from the Left that New Jersey needs more access is absurd on the surface. What's interesting is that the Left has been able to capitalize on the "choice" label, which is in many ways a cover for a very lucrative abortion industry.

Planned Parenthood alone took in more than $2 billion with nearly $800 million coming from the taxpayers.

It's outrageous and should not be happening after Congress passed the Hyde Amendment in the 1990s.

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Federal funding fight could return to Congress this summer

Congress followed the rule in the latest so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" but the funding cut to Planned Parenthood expires on July 4 this year, so Congress will need to vote to extend.

One of the champions of protecting taxpayer dollars is my friend Paul Teller, who has spent decades as a leading voice in Washington advocating for common-sense policies as a top aide on the legislative and executive branches.

He's calling for a "reconciliation bill" that requires a simple majority vote and would put this issue to rest.

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NJ lawmakers need to support effort to block taxpayer funding

Teller referenced the credible accusations and exposure of Planned Parenthood's fetal body part sales and the lack of informed consent among the women for whom they are providing abortions.

Congressman Chris Smith has been one of the most vocal advocates for the pro-life movement and it would be great to see him push for this.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew and Congressman Tom Kean should be on board as well.

No funding for Planned Parenthood, profiting off of young women who are being led down a path without anything close to informed consent.

Call them and let them know:

Chris Smith's Office

Jeff Van Drew's Office

Tom Kean's Office

Average NJ gas prices as of March 12, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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