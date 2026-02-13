For nearly two weeks, Barnacle Bill's in Rumson found itself closed to the public. The popular go-to eatery had to shut its doors on Feb. 2, 2026, due to necessary repairs and preventative maintenance that had to be addressed.

The decision to close, however, was not a forced one. Rather, it was deemed necessary by the owners to ensure the old building itself would remain in top shape for years to come.

Patrons for the most part may not even be able to tell what was repaired. Sam, one of the restaurants owners, said the floor structure underneath by the bar area was one of the places that required attention.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

Additional upgrades

Aside from hidden repairs, there were also some cosmetic upgrades both inside and outside the restaurant. Most notably, the siding out front was completely redone and replaced.

As for the color? As Sam put it, it's barnacle blue. And not to forget about the inside. Between the floors, tabletops, and everything in between, the restaurant just looks amazing inside and out (more details on lunch, entertainment, and future renovations below).

Exclusive look at one of NJ's most popular eateries known for having the best burgers Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ, is among one of the most popular restaurants at the Jersey Shore, known for having the best burgers in the area. Here's an exclusive look at the eatery just before reopening to the public on Feb. 12, 2026, after a brief closure due to repairs. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ - @barnaclebills_rumson Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ - @barnaclebills_rumson loading...

Lunch, live music, and future renovations

As of Thursday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m., Barnacle Bill's has once again opened its doors. And aside from a facelift outside, a polished inside, and hidden but necessary repairs, Barnacle Bill's is now serving up lunch, something most patrons might not be aware of.

Just think about it. A famous Barnacle's burger for lunch to hit the spot. Then stick around into the evening for live entertainment, which begins at 8 p.m. Here's a peak of what's coming up in February.

2/13 - Guns4Hire

2/14 - Mardi Gras Celebration with The Ocean Avenue Stompers

2/20 - The Danjos

2/21 - Glenn & Oria Band (of the Asbury Jukes)

2/27 - Bob Burger

2/28 - Bobby Bandiera

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

Newly refurbished outside

Finally, it wouldn't be Barnacle Bill's during the warmer months outside. And for 2026, that experience is also about to change.

The entire outdoor patio is getting a full renovation with construction beginning this Spring. Weather permitting, the new outdoor dining patio is expected to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

Hours (as of Feb. 2026)

Barnacle Bill's is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and open Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner (closed Monday's). More on what's happening at the popular eatery can be found here.

10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.