Talk about perfect timing before the big game. Some of your favorite snack foods across the state are about to get a little cheaper, making it easier to entertain guests while on a budget.

Actually, never mind the timing of this announcement aligning with the big game. In reality, it's always great to see prices drop no matter the time of year.

ALSO READ: Massive food recall NJ travelers need to know

On Feb. 3, 2026, PepsiCo announced that it would be dropping prices on some of its most popular items. Among the list includes Tostitos, Doritos, Lays chips, and more, with new suggested retail prices as much as 15% lower.

According to USA Today, "The price reductions come as consumers remain skittish about the economy and as PepsiCo looks to boost its North American sales performance."

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Will we see relief in New Jersey?

Here's what we need to know here in the Garden State. The price drops announced by PepsiCo, which should hit retailers fairly quickly, may not be seen equally across all retailers. It's all going to boil down to the individual retailers. More likely than not, it's going to take one retailer to implement the full changes before others fall in line.

That makes sense though since most businesses want to make up for the losses they suffered due to rising prices. It's the same with gas prices after a spike. It's not that retailers don't want to lower prices, they're just trying to make up for the losses they took on from when prices went up.

Regardless, it's nice to know some snack foods are about to get a bit cheaper in New Jersey. Even better? This price cut is expected to be long-term.

New Jersey’s most popular fast food restaurants Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.