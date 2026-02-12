Here’s the thing about New Jersey. Restaurants are a tough business to begin with, but you don’t survive in the Italian food game unless you’re legit. Everyone has a Nonna, an uncle, or some neighborhood spot they swear is unbeatable. The bar is high. So a chain restaurant serving Italian or even Italian-American food is going to be under a microscope of judgment.

But there’s a restaurant that, with the addition of a fourth Jersey location, is becoming a bit of a chain and seems to be doing everything right.

LaScala’s Fire LaScala’s Fire via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

LaScala’s Fire

They already have spots in Marlton, Glassboro, and at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Now, according to nj.com, they’ve announced that a fourth Garden State location is joining the family at MarketFair on Route 1 in Mercer County.

It will be next to Seasons 52, and their website assures everything is made fresh daily and promises a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere.

The menu

Like any great Italian restaurant, they seem to know the importance of a family vibe. To me, that showed when I saw one of their menu items is called ‘Alicia’s Sunday Dinner.’ That’s rigatoni with meatballs and fresh ricotta.

They also have a packed dessert menu, including tiramisu and a LaScala cookie skillet. A really nice kids' menu too, with lots of options, and yes, they’ll do a great Shirley Temple. Like I said, family.

No word yet on an opening date, but here’s their website.