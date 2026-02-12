Popular Italian-American chain expanding in NJ
Here’s the thing about New Jersey. Restaurants are a tough business to begin with, but you don’t survive in the Italian food game unless you’re legit. Everyone has a Nonna, an uncle, or some neighborhood spot they swear is unbeatable. The bar is high. So a chain restaurant serving Italian or even Italian-American food is going to be under a microscope of judgment.
But there’s a restaurant that, with the addition of a fourth Jersey location, is becoming a bit of a chain and seems to be doing everything right.
LaScala’s Fire
They already have spots in Marlton, Glassboro, and at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Now, according to nj.com, they’ve announced that a fourth Garden State location is joining the family at MarketFair on Route 1 in Mercer County.
It will be next to Seasons 52, and their website assures everything is made fresh daily and promises a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere.
The menu
Like any great Italian restaurant, they seem to know the importance of a family vibe. To me, that showed when I saw one of their menu items is called ‘Alicia’s Sunday Dinner.’ That’s rigatoni with meatballs and fresh ricotta.
They also have a packed dessert menu, including tiramisu and a LaScala cookie skillet. A really nice kids' menu too, with lots of options, and yes, they’ll do a great Shirley Temple. Like I said, family.
No word yet on an opening date, but here’s their website.
