Baseball season is two weeks away and NJ will be as divided as ever

That hate-filled rivalry between the Phillies and Mets will be out in full force in 2026. The Phillies are the reigning NL East champions for a second consecutive year, and the Mets are trying to win their first NL East crown since 2015.

The Mets made quite a few moves this offseason. They traded for pitcher Freddie Peralta and second baseman Marcus Semien. They signed infielder Jorge Polanco, pitcher Devin Williams, and infielder Bo Bichette. They said goodbye to longtime Mets Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeill and Edwin Diaz.

The Mets will have a completely different look in 2026 than they've had in years past.

Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images loading...

Meanwhile, the Phillies will look similar to how they have the last four years. They let pitcher Ranger Suarez sign with the Red Sox, they traded away relief pitcher Matt Strahm, and they cut outfielder Nick Castellanos. They're banking on young prospects Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford to take the next step to help the organization win another division title.

It was only two years ago that the Mets beat the Phillies in the 2024 NLDS, but the teams have gone in opposite directions since then. The Phillies won the division in 2025, and the Mets collapsed down the stretch and missed out on the playoffs.

This year, both teams are poised to have great seasons, and the rivalry between both players and fans will be at an all-time high. The names on the backs of the jerseys may not all be the same as years past, but the rivalry will be the same nonetheless.

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2025, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

55 pro baseball players from NJ Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.