🌺 March means more than just St. Patrick's Day

🌺 Check out these 10 unique festivals happening in the Garden State

🌺 Enjoy beer, flowers, movies, books, and more

When you think of March, you think green, shamrocks, and all things St. Patrick’s Day, right?

Well, if you’re looking for something more than the Irish festivities, New Jersey has a plethora of festivals happening in March that don’t involve a leprechaun or a pot o’ gold.

Check out these non-St. Patrick’s Day festivals in NJ this year

Olivia's Sugar Shack, Happy Day Farm, Manalapan (Happy Day Farm) Olivia's Sugar Shack, Happy Day Farm, Manalapan (Happy Day Farm) loading...

March 1, 14, 15, and 22

106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan

Tours: 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:45 p.m.

Cost: $18

Take a firsthand look at the maple sugaring process. Learn how maple syrup is made, from tapping the farm’s maple trees, boiling sap in an authentic sugar shack, to taking home a bottle of locally-made syrup. The festival is full of cool demos, maple treats, and fun activities for the whole family.

Blues Brews and Country Festival (Canva) Blues Brews and Country Festival (Canva) loading...

March 6-8

Mud Hen Brewing, 127 W. Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

It’s a great weekend of beer, blues and country music at MudHen Brewing Company. The festivities kick off on Friday, March 6 from 7 to 11 p.m. with Y’all or Nothing rocking the stage. Grab your own personalized cowboy hat while supplies last.

On Saturday, it’s SlideWinder Blues Band from 1 to 5 p.m. followed by Rebel Y’all from 7 to 11 p.m. Personalized cowboy hats by Donna Cox will also be available.

Wrap up the weekend on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. with Jam Capital West.

Off the Hook, Highlands (Google Street View) Off the Hook, Highlands (Google Street View) loading...

Saturday, March 7

Off the Hook, 1 Navesink Avenue, Highlands

Time: 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Cost: $50 (includes a commemorative T-shirt and a Guinness pint glass for the first 100 registered runners).

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. The race kicks off at 2 p.m. at Off the Hook.

Contestants will fill their cups with beer and race to Grand T and back to the finish line. The runner who carries the most Guinness in their cup to the finish line will win $100, and the second-place winner takes home $50. Dress in your best Irish green if you wish.

Chocolate New Jersey Chocolate New Jersey loading...

Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8

97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison

Cost: $10 to $30

Calling all chocolate lovers! The Chocolate Expo has become one of the largest chocolate-themed events in the Northeast. It features tastings and chocolate sales, baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses, gelatos, and much more from local and regional vendors.

Come hungry. More than 100 vendor booths will be on hand, many with ready-to-eat foods. Enjoy demos, interactive presentations, celebrity appearances, kids’ activities, and more.

The Great Big Book Swap (Canva) The Great Big Book Swap (Canva) loading...

Saturday, March 14

Liquid Church, 299 Webro Road, Parsippany

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $5

Calling all book lovers! Swap pre-loved books, enjoy music, merchandise, and treats at this swap with coffeehouse vibes.

Swap your old books with fellow readers, meet new authors, join craft workshops, enjoy food and drinks, as you find your next favorite read.

You can bring 20 books max to swap.

uncork spring - 1 uncork spring - 1 loading...

Saturday, March 21

Carteret PAC, 46 Washington Avenue, Carteret

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $33

Sip, savor and (s)elebrate spring at the Uncork Spring event, returning for a third celebration.

New Jersey wine lovers gather for an unforgettable afternoon of tasting, shopping, and fun. Since its debut, Uncork Spring has grown into a signature New Jersey wine experience, uniting local wineries and specialty vendors all under one roof.

Enjoy wine tastings from a curated selection of NJ wineries, explore seasonal releases, meet winemakers and learn about their craft and unique blends, shop local vendors, and eat some tasty foods.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply looking for a fun afternoon out, this experience offers something for everyone.

Garden State Film Festival (GSFF via Facebook/Canva) Garden State Film Festival (GSFF via Facebook/Canva) loading...

Thursday to Sunday, March 26-29

The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel, Asbury Lanes and The Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, The Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove, and The Cranford Theater in Cranford

Times: Vary

Love movies? All kinds of movies? Documentaries? Then, you must check out the GSFF if you haven’t already. Now, in its 24th year, the GSFF celebrates the independent film genre and the creation of a forum where local and independent filmmakers can exhibit their work. Interested in a career in the film business?

This is a great opportunity to meet and network with industry professionals. Check out the website for a full list of films, where they’re being shown, and a schedule of parties and workshops.

Jersey City Pizza Fest (Canva/Unsplash) Jersey City Pizza Fest (Canva/Unsplash) loading...

Saturday, March 28

Jersey City

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $35 to $60 (Child ticket: $20)

Calling all pizza lovers! Take part in Jersey City’s 2nd Annual Pizza Fest. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

This is not your average food festival. This is a citywide pizza crawl. Just like a bar crawl, but with slices.

Participating locations include &pizza, The Ashford, Carmines Pizza Factory, Helen’s Pizza, Luna Restaurant, Pizzeria Las Americas, Porta, Rustique, Stella’s 24-Hour Eatery, Studio Jersey City, Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co., and Two Boots Jersey City.

Your ticket includes a half slice of pizza from every participating vendor, a free sweet treat from Downtown Yogurt, and a free sample of Hive House Hot Honey.

Tulip Festival at Dalton Farm (Canva/Google Street View) Tulip Festival at Dalton Farm (Canva/Google Street View) loading...

Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29

Dalton Farms, 660 Oak Grove Road, Swedesboro

It’s springtime on the farm.

The 2026 Tulip Festival is expected to feature 1.2 million tulips and 400,000 daffodils across 35 acres. Get ready for U-Pick flowers, scenic photo opportunities, and local vendors.

Bloom and Bubbles 5K at Renault Winery (Renault Winery via Facebook/Canva) Bloom and Bubbles 5K at Renault Winery (Renault Winery via Facebook/Canva) loading...

Check the website for ticket sales and purchase them in advance.

Sunday, March 29

Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Avenue, Egg Harbor Township

Time: 9:45 a.m. to 12 noon

Cost: $10 to $40 in advance

This flat 5K follows a multi-surface out-and-back route from Renault Winery to Egg Harbor City Lake and back. The course is primarily on packed dirt roads through wooded areas, with only minimal sections on pavement, making for a smooth and scenic run.

Kids are welcome to run, but only 5K participants over the age of 21 will receive a free glass of champagne and a t-shirt.

Sign up for a day filled with health, excitement, and the chance to celebrate the beauty of spring!

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom