MIDDLETOWN — Get out your best red, white, and blue, New Jersey. America turns 250 years old this year.

There are many celebrations being planned in New Jersey and around the country to mark the semiquincentennial extravaganza.

Monmouth County officials and the Township of Middletown have announced that the MonmouthNJ 250 Committee, in partnership with Middletown America 250, will host a countywide parade, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“America’s Big Birthday Parade: Red, White and You” will take place on Sunday, June 28, at 12:30 p.m. in Middletown.

A parade to honor America's Semiquincentennial birthday will be held in Middletown this summer (MonmouthNJ 250)

Parade date honors Battle of Monmouth anniversary

The parade date coincides with the 248th anniversary of the Battle of Monmouth, one of the most pivotal battles of the American Revolutionary War.

“We envision a spectacular parade filled with vibrant floats, live performances, and plenty of red, white, and blue,” said Christine G. Hanlon, Monmouth County Clerk and Co-Chair of the Monmouth NJ 250 Committee.

The event will center around three themes of the semiquincentennial celebration —patriotism for Monmouth County, pride in its communities, and participation in this historic milestone.

“It will be a signature moment for Monmouth County, bringing together residents, families, and visitors to celebrate our shared history and the spirit that makes our county so special,” Hanlon said.

Middletown’s Revolutionary War roots take center stage

Middletown is a place where America’s fight for independence truly came to life, said Mayor Tony Perry.

“This is a town shaped by the Revolutionary War, and by the people who stood up for independence,” he said.

Festival follows parade with food, music, and family fun

Visitors are invited to continue the celebration following the parade at the MonmouthNJ 250, America’s Big Birthday Festival from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Mater Dei Park in Middletown.

The festival will be filled with food trucks, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and more.

People are encouraged to bring America’s 250th birthday to life by incorporating creative visual elements, music, costumes, and artistic expressions that reflect the spirit of this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

Parade rules, regulations, and applications are available here.

“This will be one of the largest and most exciting public events Monmouth County has ever hosted. From marching bands to community groups, the parade will showcase the incredible people, organizations, and traditions that define who we are. It’s more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity for our entire county to come together, reflect on our past, and look ahead with pride and optimism,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, co-chair of the MonmouthNJ 250 Committee.

