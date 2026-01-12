🔴 Separate teen killings rocked Middlesex County within hours.

🔴 In both cases, investigators say the teens involved knew each other.

🔴 Two juvenile suspects are now held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

EDISON — Investigators say that a killing in Middlesex County that involved two teenagers was not a random act of violence.

Early Saturday morning, a 17-year-old male from Plainfield was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter. He's also facing handgun charges.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, police found a dead 17-year-old girl at a home on Grove Avenue in Edison around 1:19 a.m. Saturday. The officers were responding to a 911 call that reported a shooting.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the two teenagers knew each other before the homicide, but their identities have not been released to the public.

The 17-year-old male accused of killing the girl is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

An Edison police SUV (Edison Township Police Department via Facebook) An Edison police SUV (Edison Township Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Second Middlesex County teen killing investigated in Sayreville

Just hours earlier, another teenager was shot to death in Middlesex County. There's no known connection between the separate shootings.

On Friday night, police in Sayreville found a 17-year-old male from East Brunswick who had been shot to death on Woods Edge Court.

READ MORE: 7 arrested in Willowbrook Mall shooting and brawl

A 16-year-old Sayreville teen was arrested and taken to the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with murder, armed riot, and handgun charges.

Prosecutors said that the two male teens knew each other, and that this was also not a random killing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey retail brands with the most lottery winners in 2025 These 12 retail brands in New Jersey racked up the most New Jersey Lottery winners in 2025, according to lottery data through September. The brands are listed in ascending order, starting with No. 12, and include a list of locations and winning prizes for each brand. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5