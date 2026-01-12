Teen NJ girl found shot to death at her Edison home, prosecutors say
🔴 Separate teen killings rocked Middlesex County within hours.
🔴 In both cases, investigators say the teens involved knew each other.
🔴 Two juvenile suspects are now held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.
EDISON — Investigators say that a killing in Middlesex County that involved two teenagers was not a random act of violence.
Early Saturday morning, a 17-year-old male from Plainfield was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter. He's also facing handgun charges.
According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, police found a dead 17-year-old girl at a home on Grove Avenue in Edison around 1:19 a.m. Saturday. The officers were responding to a 911 call that reported a shooting.
Authorities say the two teenagers knew each other before the homicide, but their identities have not been released to the public.
The 17-year-old male accused of killing the girl is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.
Second Middlesex County teen killing investigated in Sayreville
Just hours earlier, another teenager was shot to death in Middlesex County. There's no known connection between the separate shootings.
On Friday night, police in Sayreville found a 17-year-old male from East Brunswick who had been shot to death on Woods Edge Court.
READ MORE: 7 arrested in Willowbrook Mall shooting and brawl
A 16-year-old Sayreville teen was arrested and taken to the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with murder, armed riot, and handgun charges.
Prosecutors said that the two male teens knew each other, and that this was also not a random killing.
