Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to make way for the grey, cold, dismal days of January.

But winter doesn’t have to be boring. Some cool events and festivals are happening this month in New Jersey that might perk up your spirits and wipe away the winter blues.

Winery with Music, Firepits and Mulled Wine at Terhune Orchards (Canva) Winery with Music, Firepits and Mulled Wine at Terhune Orchards (Canva) loading...

January 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31

Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Time: 12 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Sometimes you just need a cozy get-together with family, friends, some wine, and live music. Every Saturday and Sunday in January, enjoy the indoor wine barn, as well as outdoor fire pits and heaters. Savor hot, mulled wine, tasting flights of Terhune’s favorite wines, and wine by the glass. All ages can join in the fun with s’mores and hot cocoa kits. Light bites, such as cheese plates, chips, and salsa baskets, are also available.

Rahway Soup and Stroll Rahway Soup and Stroll loading...

January 10, 17, 24 and 31

Downtown Rahway

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: free

Warm up this January with some hot soups as you stroll through downtown Rahway. It’s simple. Visit a participating restaurant, enjoy a free 4 oz. sample of their featured soup, stroll outside to enjoy your soup, and stroll on over to the next participating restaurant, and repeat.

No registration is required. Just sip, stroll, and savor.

Some participating restaurants include (but limited to) 29 West Bar and Lounge, Flynn’s Pub House, Fork, Luciano’s, La Fogata, La Chula Tex Mex Cuisine, and more.

Pier Village Ice Carving Competition in Long Branch (Pier Village) Pier Village Ice Carving Competition in Long Branch (Pier Village) loading...

January 17

The Blue Wave (behind Wave Resort), Long Branch

Time: 12 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

It’s January, and it’s cold. So, come watch as skilled ice sculptors create masterpieces out of massive blocks of ice. The sculptures will remain on display through Sunday, January 18, or until they melt. Once the ice sculpting contest is done, there’s no need to leave. Pier Village has so much to enjoy, from shopping to restaurants, and everything in between, to make it an afternoon you’ll never forget.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the oceanfront firepits to warm up, sip hot cocoa, and just enjoy the festive winter atmosphere.

Dessertopia (Canva) Dessertopia (Canva) loading...

January 24

Morristown Armory, 430 Western Avenue, Morristown

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $7.16 (with tax)

Grab your sweet tooth and head on over to New Jersey’s ultimate dessert festival. This event features an adult beverage bar, a specialty dessert beverage, vendors, a DJ, face painting, and most importantly, a wide array of desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, waffles and ice cream to pastries, pies, puddings, chocolate, custards, donuts, churros, and so much more. If it’s sweet, it will be there.

hikesterson hikesterson loading...

January 24 and 25

Meadowlands Expo Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

Time: Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free passes online in advance or $10 at the door

Winter is a great time to spruce up your home, do some renovations and remodeling. So channel your inner Tim Allen and bring along your favorite Tooltime Girl to the Garden State Home Show.

The goal is simple---to inspire, motivate, and excite everyone for their next home improvement project.

The show features a wide selection of home improvement professionals in a fun, interactive environment. Visitors can meet, compare, and connect with expert exhibitors. Find the best resources in home improvement, landscaping, and design services.

Plus, get exclusive discounts and offers only available at the home show.

Fire and Ice (Canva) Fire and Ice (Canva) loading...

January 31

Downtown Mount Holly (High Street, Washington and Mill in the Mill Race Village)

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Blend the best of both worlds (hot and cold) at the amazing 33rd annual Fire and Ice Festival in the heart of Mount Holly.

Over a dozen 300 lb. ice blocks will be carved live throughout the festival. Plus, there will be performers, food, vendors, a beer garden, and more. That’s the ice part, of course.

Ice sponsors are welcome. Put your message into carved ice for the thousands of people who attend the event.

Accompanying the ice sculptors will be the chili cook-off. That’s the fire. More than a dozen chefs will serve some up some of the finest and hottest chili in Burlington County.

Jupiterimages Jupiterimages loading...

January 31

Golden Nugget, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Blvd, Atlantic City

Time: 12 to 4 p.m.

Cost: $55

For four hours on this glorious day, it’s nothing but wings…and lots of napkins.

South Jersey restaurants, known for their amazing wings, will compete for best wing bragging rights at the AC Wingfest.

Sample wings from more than 20 restaurants. The all-you-can-eat wing festival will allow you to go around to all of the wing places participating at the event, and vote for which wing is your favorite.

Participating restaurants include the reigning champs Chelsea 5 Gastropub from the Tropicana, Golden Nugget (Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Dos Caminos and Bill’s Bar and Burger), Il Porcellino, 279 Social Kitchen and Craft Bar, Careme’s, Holy City Publick House, Hooters Atlantic City, The Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey, King’s Pub, South Jersey Smoke House, Carmine’s YouYu Noodle Bar at Hard Rock, and Gordan Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s.

New contestants will compete as well. Tony Boloney’s, The Byrdcage, Angeloni’s II/Club Madrid, Pic-A-Lilli Inn, Rhythm and Spirits, Hans Sauce, and Tacoca T.

ipopba ipopba loading...

January 31

Harborside Atrium, 210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

Time: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 (designated driver) to $70 (drinkers).

If you love whiskey, this event is for you. Taste an outstanding selection of whiskies and a variety of craft spirits ranging from all-American Kentucky bourbons to Mexican tequilas, Russian vodka, and more.

Attendees will be treated to samples of over 100 styles throughout the evening, along with live entertainment, food, and interactive games.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom