It may be the dead of winter, but now is a good time to start thinking about summer camp for your child in New Jersey.

There are so many to choose from, but where to begin?

How to start your New Jersey summer camp search

The best place to start is by visiting the American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey.

They offer free one-on-one advice in finding the right camp for your child, said Alicia Skovera, CEO of ACANYNJ.

She said it’s also a good idea to attend camp fairs, which many are hosting right now, where you can chat with multiple camp directors at once and learn about all the camp programs being offered.

Ask friends where they send their children, and be sure to get referrals, Skovera said.

Choosing the right camp: Day camp vs. sleepaway camp

How do you know you’re choosing the right camp for your child?

Look at the camp’s philosophy, Skovera said. Make sure its values match your family values.

Think about your child’s interests. What do they like to do? Sports? Arts? That’s going to be a good starting point, Skovera said.

The other big question to ask yourself is, “Do I want a day camp or is my child ready for sleepaway camp?”

Parents should also not be discouraged if they are put on a camp’s waiting list. Skovera said spots often open up as summer closes in because people’s plans change, and they wind up pulling their kids out of camp, opening up spaces for other kids.

While it’s important to do your research, don’t wait too long to sign your child up for camp, either. Camps often register campers after summer ends, so jump on opportunities now to secure a spot, Skovera suggested.

What activities New Jersey summer camps offer in 2026

Day camps offer a slew of activities. Usually, they will offer sports, arts and crafts, day trips to beaches, pools, bowling, and theme parks, theater, movie time, snacks, and some even offer transportation, Skovera said.

New Jersey is no stranger to specialty camps either.

“We have seen an uptick in STEM camps, so sometimes those are programs within a camp. We’ve seen cool opportunities for kids to get their hands into rocketry or robotics, and architecture,” Skovera said.

Camp costs, staffing challenges and job opportunities

Summer camps in New Jersey have had their share of challenges, with staffing always being the number one issue, Skovera said.

So, if you’re looking for a job, think about becoming a camp counselor. In New Jersey, you must be 17 years old.

Camps will even offer incentives for young people to work, such as college credits or internships that can be added to resumes. Some camps offer discounted college prep tests and counseling. Some will even pay for training, especially for positions like lifeguards and archery instructors.

New Jersey day camps are also concerned about operating costs. Camps tend to have high overhead costs, she added.

However, camps are always looking to make things as affordable as possible. Parents should still look for discounts, Skovera suggested.

Sign up early. If you are a returning camper, sometimes camps offer an early sign-on bonus.

If there is a sibling who already attends camp and you want to sign up another child, some camps offer sibling discounts.

For more low-cost options, Skovera suggests looking for camps that offer financial aid and scholarships. Many exist in New Jersey.

Summer camp can be such an exciting time for young people. With a little bit of research and planning, you can definitely find the perfect day or sleepaway camp in New Jersey with the perfect amount of activities for your child, Skovera said.

The big takeaway

But whatever camp you choose, make sure it is regulated through the New Jersey Department of Health and that it is an ACA-accredited camp.

“When they are ACA-accredited, this is really a parent’s best evidence of a camp’s commitment to health and safety,” Skovera said.

