From wine trails to pop-up bars — NJ goes big for Valentine’s Day
💘 Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday in New Jersey this year
🍷 From pop-up bars to wine trails, check out these unique date ideas
💖 Galentine’s, couples’ classes and even giving back are on the menu
Alright, all you lovers out there. Are you getting ready for Valentine’s Day?
The day to celebrate love in New Jersey lands on a Saturday this year, so you might want to get a move on making plans.
Sure, you can go the traditional route — dinner, flowers, candy, and maybe jewelry. But, if you’re looking for something different to do with your sweetie on “Heart Day,” check out these Valentine-themed events happening in the Garden State.
The Kiss and Tell Valentine’s Pop-Up Bar
Jan. 30 through Feb. 22
The Bistro inside iPlay America, 108 Schanck Road, Freehold
This Valentine 's-themed pop-up cocktail bar is a must-visit — perfect for date night, Galentine’s, or just dinner with the family.
The pop-up features a specialty cocktail and mocktail menu, dessert specials, love-inspired décor, and festive events.
Valentine’s Sweet Stroll
Sat., Feb. 7
Red Bank RiverCenter, 46 English Plaza, Suite 6B, Red Bank
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While this event is a week before Valentine’s Day, it is still a great event to experience. Enjoy a day of sweets and Valentine’s Day shopping from some of the best Red Bank businesses.
Stroll around downtown to shop for all the sweetest items.
Galentine’s Day Chocolate Walk
Thurs., Feb. 12
Downtown Somerville, Village Brewing, 34 West Main Street, Somerville
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10
If Valentine’s Day is not your thing, but you celebrate Galentine’s Day, then this event is for you. Grab your bestie, stroll through downtown and enjoy free samples of chocolate-inspired drinks and treats from local businesses like Dafina’s, Discover Chocolates, Epic Cookies, Café Picasso, and more.
New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekend
Feb. 13 through Feb. 15
At participating NJ wineries
Enjoy Valentine’s Day weekend with two goodies — wine and chocolate during the Garden State Wine Growers’ Association’s Annual Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekend.
The experience includes New Jersey wines paired with chocolates supplied by local chocolatiers, live music, and more.
Some wineries require reservations, while others operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Check out the list of participating wineries here.
Rollin’ in Love: A Valentine’s Couples Sushi Class
Sat., Feb. 14
Taste and Technique Cooking Studio, 560 River Road, Fair Haven
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $225 per couple
Skip going out to an expensive restaurant on Valentine’s Day, and make your own romantic dinner together.
Under the guidance of Chef Heather Harm, you and your partner will learn how to create beautiful sushi rolls from scratch.
Enjoy a welcome cocktail, edamame, spicy tuna roses, sweetheart veggie roll, heart-shaped Cali roll, and a tropical fruit love roll.
NJ Audubon: Valentine’s Day Walk
Sat., Feb. 14
NJ Audubon’s Scherman Hoffman Wildlife Sanctuary, 11 Hardscrabble Road, Bernardsville
Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring your Valentine and join a naturalist for an informative, outdoor walk to explore and enjoy winter’s wonders.
Valentine Harvest Dinner at Beach Plum Farm
Fri., Feb. 13 and Sat., Feb. 14
Beach Plum Farm, 140 Stevens St, West Cape May
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $135 per person
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the farm, while indulging in the chef’s specially curated multi-course, farm-to-table menu.
Reservations are required. Dishes are served family-style, around long communal tables.
Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar
Sat., Feb. 14 and Sun., Feb. 15
Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, Asbury Park
Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
It’s guaranteed to be a heart-filled weekend of shopping, music, food, and Valentine ’s-themed fun for everyone, whether you’re bringing a date or your favorite gal pal.
Shop from a lineup of local makers and small businesses offering handcrafted jewelry, art and prints, home goods, fresh flowers, chocolates, and more gifts.
Strike a pose with your sweetheart, bestie, or furry Valentine inside the Valentine’s Day Photo Wall designed by Groovy Bee Backdrops.
Create or grab a fresh bouquet at the fresh flower bouquet bar.
Enjoy eats and beverages from Mutiny Beach, Shucked Local 130, Offshore Coffee Co., and Betty’s Ice Box.
There will also be live music, kids' activities, and more.
Galentine’s Day Bends, Brunch and Browse
Sun., Feb. 15
The Mainland Kitchen and Pub, 151 Route 72, Manahawkin
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets: $90 per person
A perfect day of yoga, food, and shopping with your bestie.
Start the day with an hour-long yoga session before enjoying a lavish brunch buffet.
Enjoy free chair massages, shop jewelry, and check out tattoos, DIY flower bouquets, free acupuncture, and more.
You can also take a chance at the raffle table. All raffle proceeds will go towards the Women’s Rights Information Center.
Raritan Valley Road Runners/NJ Interfaith Center Cancer Care Blood & Platelet Drive
Sat., Feb. 14
Reformed Church of Highland Park, 19-21 South 2nd Avenue, Highland Park
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
When you think of Valentine’s Day, you think red, right? How about donating blood to help save lives this Heart Day.
The Raritan Valley Road Runners/NJ Interfaith Center Cancer Care Blood and Platelet Drive is a great event to give back.
Register and lock in an appointment.
There will be prizes, raffles, photos with Cupid, and more.
