It's hard to believe, but one of New Jersey's favorite fall activities is right around the corner. For those who participate, it's been a long time coming.

The New Jersey Lighthouse Challenge is back for 2025, with this year promising to be as exciting as ever. And if you're new to the challenge, get ready for one of the best road trips in the Garden State.

Fun facts about New Jersey lighthouses

Before we get into the details of this year's tour, did you know the oldest operating lighthouse in the country is right here in New Jersey? It's true, and it's on this years challenge list.

Here's a look at all of New Jersey's lighthouses, including those that are only accessible by boat. Lighthouses participating in this years challenge are also included.

Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos A look at New Jersey's lighthouses and fun facts, as well as those who participate in the Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey.

Cape May Lighthouse Cape May Lighthouse Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

2025 Lighthouse Challenge Dates

It would be amazing if all the lighthouses of New Jersey could be part of the October challenge this year. Unfortunately for numerous reasons, that can't be the case.

With that said, there still are a good number of lighthouses participating in 2025. And as in years past, the challenge is just as exciting as ever.

For 2025, The lighthouse challenge is happening on Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19. Below are all the stops that are participating.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

2025 Lighthouse Challenge Locations

(more details can be found here)

Absecon

Barnegat

Barnegat Light Museum

Cape May

East Pointe (Plus a photo tour of Delaware Bay Lights)

Finns Point Range

Navesink Twin Lights

Sandy Hook

Sea Girt

Spermaceti Cove Lifesaving Station

Squan Beach Lifesaving Station

Tathum Lifesaving Station

Tinicum Rear Range

Tuckers Island

U.S. Lifesaving Station 30 (Ocean City)

