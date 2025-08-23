Lighthouse Challenge returns to New Jersey in 2025 this fall
It's hard to believe, but one of New Jersey's favorite fall activities is right around the corner. For those who participate, it's been a long time coming.
The New Jersey Lighthouse Challenge is back for 2025, with this year promising to be as exciting as ever. And if you're new to the challenge, get ready for one of the best road trips in the Garden State.
Fun facts about New Jersey lighthouses
Before we get into the details of this year's tour, did you know the oldest operating lighthouse in the country is right here in New Jersey? It's true, and it's on this years challenge list.
Here's a look at all of New Jersey's lighthouses, including those that are only accessible by boat. Lighthouses participating in this years challenge are also included.
2025 Lighthouse Challenge Dates
It would be amazing if all the lighthouses of New Jersey could be part of the October challenge this year. Unfortunately for numerous reasons, that can't be the case.
With that said, there still are a good number of lighthouses participating in 2025. And as in years past, the challenge is just as exciting as ever.
For 2025, The lighthouse challenge is happening on Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19. Below are all the stops that are participating.
2025 Lighthouse Challenge Locations
(more details can be found here)
- Absecon
- Barnegat
- Barnegat Light Museum
- Cape May
- East Pointe (Plus a photo tour of Delaware Bay Lights)
- Finns Point Range
- Navesink Twin Lights
- Sandy Hook
- Sea Girt
- Spermaceti Cove Lifesaving Station
- Squan Beach Lifesaving Station
- Tathum Lifesaving Station
- Tinicum Rear Range
- Tuckers Island
- U.S. Lifesaving Station 30 (Ocean City)
