Tipping culture in New Jersey sure has changed over the years. It doesn't feel that long ago when we were all up in arms over how out of control tipping has become.

But since then, our outrage has seemed to calm down and we're just accepting it. But are we really?

Let's first start off with those you should tip, and how much. The workers who really do provide a service and earn the right to accept a tip.

The Ultimate Tipping Cheat Sheet: How Much to Tip at Everyday Places Here's the lowdown on when, where, and how much to tip, according to people who work in each business mentioned. Gallery Credit: CANVA

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Why it matters in New Jersey

Those who work in restaurants, coffee shops, taxis, ride shares, food delivery, or salons all deserve something for their work. They're providing a service for you and absolutely do deserve that extra bit of recognition.

And it matters in New Jersey for numerous reasons. The obvious is because it's so expensive here.

ALSO READ: Why more in NJ are turning to buy now pay later for groceries

But also because New Jersey businesses are busy by nature. There's no slowing down in the Garden State.

The "auto" tips

Now sure, there are additional occupations where the workers absolutely should get tipped. Those listed above are just a few examples. But as for who shouldn't, and why this new tip culture has been normalized? Let's dive into it.

If you're someone who refuses to tip blindly on a screen before services are rendered, you're not alone. Far too many businesses want you to pre-tip, which basically puts you in the hot seat, not the employees.

It's fairly simple. If you want a tip? Then you have to earn that tip. A pre-tip, or auto-tip doesn't cut it. It's all about the service that's provided, plain and simple.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Accepting defeat

Unfortunately, it's at a point where we feel obligated whenever a screen comes up asking for us to leave a tip even before services are rendered. Rather than feel embarrassed, we just leave the tip so the employees don't think less of us.

Simply put, we're tired of fighting it. Sometimes it's just easier to give in and tip everyone rather than rage about it. It's either that, or don't blindly leave the tip, which is OK for us to do too.

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.