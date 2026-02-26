There’s plenty of stupid to go around among New Jersey drivers during a snowstorm. Drivers tailgating lighter weight vehicles that clearly can’t go as fast. Speeding when conditions positively call for going slower. Trying to drive with no windshield washer fluid.

After the storms end there’s still a lot of stupid to go around. Here are a few examples before I get to what I saw yesterday morning.

What about on a public street or a community complex where there’s no assigned parking in either scenario? Yes, it’s frustrating when you put in the sweat equity to dig your car out, especially after as much snow as we had this week. No, you’re not allowed to place obstacles to claim the public parking space as your own.

Taken by and permission to use given by Jennifer Damiano

Don’t do this. I understand you feel morally right, but you’re legally wrong.

Here’s another one. When you’re shoveling your way out of a parking spot, don’t throw the snow behind the vehicle next to you. They will have to shovel out too, and when you do this you’re as much as doubling the berm of frozen stuff for that guy. Do the harder thing of walking those shovelfuls a few feet to toss it where it’s not in the way. The people who won’t do this are undoubtedly the same people who won't return shipping carts where they belong.

Finally, there’s this.

Jeff Deminski

I saw this in front of me two days after the blizzard. Every other car on Route 1 was as clear as if it had never even snowed. This guy? Take a look.

Jeff Deminski

When I passed him, he had it all over his hood, too. All he did was clean his windshield, and only part of it at that. Folks, come on, you know by now this is illegal. And it isn’t just about your own visibility. It’s about the safety of others. I even did an article about the tragic backstory behind the law and the penalties you face for noncompliance. You can read more here. https://nj1015.com/ice-safety-laws-new-jersey/

Florham Park police put this reminder out on their Facebook page this week when they issued half a dozen citations for this.

All these things come down to common sense. We shouldn’t even have to have laws about them. Be safe!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

