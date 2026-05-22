Many of us have used storage units for all kinds of reasons. I have rented them myself, whether moving from a larger home to a smaller space and not knowing what to do with the extra “stuff” or helping charities store equipment, decorations, and banners.

But that convenience comes at a cost. And if you are walking off the street to rent a unit, you will pay the standard rate, which is not cheap.

Storage prices can vary widely depending on local real estate costs.

If you are in an expensive area, it is often worth looking a little farther out to find a better deal.

If you know you will need a storage unit down the road, start by carefully estimating how much you need to store. Choose the smallest unit that comfortably fits your items, extra space just means extra cost.

Next, think about access.

Do you need to visit your unit, or can your items sit for a while? The more flexible you are with access, daily, monthly, or even longer, the more options you will have to find a better deal.

Some storage units are climate-controlled. If you are storing non-sensitive items like patio furniture and plastic storage bins of clothes, you can do without a climate-controlled unit. The climate-controlled unit drives up the price of the rental.

Timing also plays a significant role. Try to avoid peak moving periods like early January and late November through December, when demand is high and prices tend to rise.

Finally, consider paying upfront.

Many storage facilities offer better rates if you commit to several months, or even a full year, in advance. It gives them guaranteed occupancy and gives you leverage to negotiate a lower price.

Be proactive when choosing a storage unit; it can save you a significant amount of money over time.

New Jersey’s 'Doughnut Holes' Reveal Quirky Town Boundaries There are many quirks when it comes to all 564 municipalities in New Jersey. Maybe the oddest quirk is when a borough is a doughnut hole. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the number of doughnut shops within a certain radius. It's when a borough is completely encircled by another township. Less than 4% of the state's municipalities are doughnut hole boroughs, as we find 20 among 11 counties. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt