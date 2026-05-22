‘Whose Live Anyway?’ is coming to NJ to give you some laughs

I might be showing my age here, but I have incredibly fond memories of staying up to watch ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ to see skilled improvisers perform comedic bits that I still think about over twenty years later.

Certain jokes from ‘Scenes from a Hat’ still live rent-free in my head.

Watching the comedians come up with a silly bit on the spot and fully committing to it is so fascinating to me, even more fun when you see it live. Soon you’ll be able to witness it yourself.

New Jerseyans will have the chance to watch the current cast of ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ in their improv show that is touring the nation.

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’Whose Live Anyway?’ will make a stop in New Jersey

The hilarious cast will put on their fully improvised show at the State Theatre in New Brunswick on Oct. 28, 2026, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, and Gary Anthony Williams will perform a 90-minute show consisting of comedy and songs (with musical direction from Laura Hall) made up entirely in the moment based on audience suggestions.

‘Whose Live Anyway’ will feature games from the long-running TV show in addition to new bits made for the live audience. You might even be asked to join the cast onstage depending on what game they play.

State Theater of New Jersey via Google Street View | Created Using Canva (Townsquare Media) State Theater of New Jersey via Google Street View | Created Using Canva (Townsquare Media) loading...

Heads up for parents: all ages are welcome to attend, but don’t be surprised if you hear does ‘PG-13’ language during the show.

State Theatre New Jersey is located at 15 Livingston Ave. in New Brunswick, NJ.

You can purchase tickets and get more show information here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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